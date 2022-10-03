Australians Rinky Hijikata and Dane Sweeny continue to climb the ATP Tour singles rankings, with both setting new career-highs this week.

Australia, 3 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Several Australians have set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

A week after making his top-300 debut, Dane Sweeny has skyrocketed to world No.247. The 21-year-old rises 35 spots this week after claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Darwin.

Omar Jasika, a finalist in Darwin, improves 26 spots to world No.274. This is the 25-year-old’s highest ranking since November 2017.

Several Australians are also making moves within the world’s top 200. The 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata improves one place to a career-high world No.194, while Aleksandar Vukic jumps up 15 spots to world No.129 following his impressive ATP quarterfinal run in Sofia.

Other Australians at career-highs this week include: 19-year-old James McCabe (up seven places to world No.423), 23-year-old Adam Walton (up 17 spots to world No.485) and 19-year-old Philip Sekulic (up 16 places to world No.544)

Bernard Tomic is also reclimbing the rankings. The 29-year-old, who is currently ranked No.659, has won his past 10 matches and has just captured his second ITF Futures title of the season in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 0 Alex de Minaur No.23 -1 Jordan Thompson No.84 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.91 -11 Alexei Popyrin No.93 -3 Jason Kubler No.99 0 Chris O’Connell No.106 -1 James Duckworth No.109 -8 John Millman No.124 -16 Aleksandar Vukic No.129 +15

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.34.

The 23-year-old Alexandra Bozovic improves 28 places to a career-high world No.323 after capturing back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Darwin.

While 18-year-old Talia Gibson takes biggest movers honours this week, rising 80 spots to a career-high world No.412 following her runner-up finish at Darwin.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 0 Daria Saville No.54 0 Maddison Inglis No.154 -18 Priscilla Hon No.173 -6 Jaimee Fourlis No.176 0 Astra Sharma No.200 +5 Arina Rodionova No.216 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.236 -15 Lizette Cabrera No.263 -19 Storm Sanders No.275 +7

Men’s doubles

Dane Sweeny and Andrew Harris have set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Sweeny rises three places to world No.165, while Harris jumps up four places to world No.178.

Nick Kyrgios remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.13. The 27-year-old is back in action this week, partnering Thanasi Kokkinakis at an ATP 500 event in Tokyo. The reigning Australian Open champions are the top seeds in the doubles draw.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 John Peers No.17 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.22 -1 Matt Ebden No.33 0 Max Purcell No.38 -2 Luke Saville No.71 -3 John-Patrick Smith No.93 -2 Jason Kubler No.152 0 Dane Sweeny No.165 +3 Andrew Harris No.178 +4

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez remains the top-ranked Australian, sitting at a career-high world No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Alana Parnaby returns to the Australian top 10 this week, rising 11 spots to a career-high world No.245 after reaching an ITF semifinal at Darwin.

Talia Gibson, an 18-year-old from Perth who won her second ITF title of the season in Darwin, rises 204 places to a career-high world No.539. Her partner, 23-year-old Petra Hule who has been playing US college tennis, returns to the WTA rankings at world No.743.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.16 0 Storm Sanders No.18 0 Sam Stosur No.66 0 Astra Sharma No.107 +4 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 +3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 -2 Daria Saville No.153 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.173 +4 Arina Rodionova No.184 +3 Alana Parnaby No.245 +11

