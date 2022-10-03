Ranking movers: Young Australians on the rise
Australians Rinky Hijikata and Dane Sweeny continue to climb the ATP Tour singles rankings, with both setting new career-highs this week.
Australia, 3 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Several Australians have set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
A week after making his top-300 debut, Dane Sweeny has skyrocketed to world No.247. The 21-year-old rises 35 spots this week after claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Darwin.
Omar Jasika, a finalist in Darwin, improves 26 spots to world No.274. This is the 25-year-old’s highest ranking since November 2017.
Several Australians are also making moves within the world’s top 200. The 21-year-old Rinky Hijikata improves one place to a career-high world No.194, while Aleksandar Vukic jumps up 15 spots to world No.129 following his impressive ATP quarterfinal run in Sofia.
Other Australians at career-highs this week include: 19-year-old James McCabe (up seven places to world No.423), 23-year-old Adam Walton (up 17 spots to world No.485) and 19-year-old Philip Sekulic (up 16 places to world No.544)
Bernard Tomic is also reclimbing the rankings. The 29-year-old, who is currently ranked No.659, has won his past 10 matches and has just captured his second ITF Futures title of the season in Mexico.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.20
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.23
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.84
|+1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.91
|-11
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.93
|-3
|Jason Kubler
|No.99
|0
|Chris O’Connell
|No.106
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.109
|-8
|John Millman
|No.124
|-16
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.129
|+15
Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.34.
The 23-year-old Alexandra Bozovic improves 28 places to a career-high world No.323 after capturing back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles in Darwin.
While 18-year-old Talia Gibson takes biggest movers honours this week, rising 80 spots to a career-high world No.412 following her runner-up finish at Darwin.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.34
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.54
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.154
|-18
|Priscilla Hon
|No.173
|-6
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.176
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.200
|+5
|Arina Rodionova
|No.216
|+3
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.236
|-15
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.263
|-19
|Storm Sanders
|No.275
|+7
Dane Sweeny and Andrew Harris have set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Sweeny rises three places to world No.165, while Harris jumps up four places to world No.178.
Nick Kyrgios remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.13. The 27-year-old is back in action this week, partnering Thanasi Kokkinakis at an ATP 500 event in Tokyo. The reigning Australian Open champions are the top seeds in the doubles draw.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.13
|0
|John Peers
|No.17
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.22
|-1
|Matt Ebden
|No.33
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.38
|-2
|Luke Saville
|No.71
|-3
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.93
|-2
|Jason Kubler
|No.152
|0
|Dane Sweeny
|No.165
|+3
|Andrew Harris
|No.178
|+4
Ellen Perez remains the top-ranked Australian, sitting at a career-high world No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Alana Parnaby returns to the Australian top 10 this week, rising 11 spots to a career-high world No.245 after reaching an ITF semifinal at Darwin.
Talia Gibson, an 18-year-old from Perth who won her second ITF title of the season in Darwin, rises 204 places to a career-high world No.539. Her partner, 23-year-old Petra Hule who has been playing US college tennis, returns to the WTA rankings at world No.743.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.16
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.18
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.66
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.107
|+4
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.120
|+3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.135
|-2
|Daria Saville
|No.153
|+3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.173
|+4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.184
|+3
|Alana Parnaby
|No.245
|+11
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!