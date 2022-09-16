Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have combined superbly under pressure to secure victory for the Australian Davis Cup team in Hamburg.

Hamburg, Germany, 16 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Davis Cup team has continued its winning run at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, scoring a come-from-behind victory against France in Hamburg today.

Reigning Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell combined to record a 6-4 6-4 victory against French duo Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech in the deciding doubles rubber, sealing a 2-1 triumph for Australia.

“These moments are what it’s all about, being able to perform under pressure,” said Ebden. “It was a big team effort and great to finish on top.”

🇦🇺Back to back tie wins for the Aussies 🇦🇺 The strong duo of Purcell and Ebden beat Mahut and Rinderknech in straight sets 6-4 6-4#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/D3xnXpnoHs — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 15, 2022

Earlier in the tie, the experienced Richard Gasquet gave France a perfect start. The former world No.7 recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory against Australian Jason Kubler in the opening singles rubber.

“Unfortunately I didn’t execute the way I wanted to do today,” said Kubler. “I’ll look back and learn from my mistakes.”

Alex de Minaur then levelled the tie, battling past world No.53 Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 1-6 6-4 in a two-hour encounter.

“I’m very happy to get a win for my country,” said the 23-year-old Australian. “And the end of the day that’s all that matters, it doesn’t matter how you play, how you do it, as long as you find a way to get a win. That was my job today and I was happy I was able to do that.”

De Minaur was frustrated to only convert four of the 17 break points he earned.

“I just kept telling myself to stay in there, hang around and I was going to have more chances,” De Minaur said.

“It’s Davis Cup anything can happen. When you play with passion and heart, there’s always a chance.”

Twists and turns 🌪 But de Minaur wins his 2nd match in a row at the Davis Cup 6-2 1-6 6-4 🇦🇺#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/K5cCFzBuXh — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 15, 2022

Australia is now in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals in November. Today’s victory reaffirms their position on top of Group C.

> VIEW: Davis Cup Finals – Group C standings

“I’m really proud of the whole team again today,” said Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, certainly after (France’s) tight loss yesterday. We knew they were going to throw everything at us today and they did just that. All three matches were extremely tough.”

Australia next faces Germany in its final round-robin match on Sunday.

Aussies in action – Davis Cup

RESULTS

Australia d France 2-1

Richard Gasquet (FRA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-3 1-6 6-4

Matt Ebden/Max Purcell (AUS) d Nicolas Mahut/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-4 6-4

