Nick Kyrgios continues his career-best form, with victory over J.J. Wolf securing a maiden fourth-round appearance at the US Open.

New York, USA , 3 September 2022 | Vivienne Christie

A year of new career heights continues for Nick Kyrgios.

Following a first Grand Slam finals appearance at Wimbledon, the 27-year-old has now progressed to the second week of the US Open for the first time.

Recording his 25th win from the 30 matches he’s contested since the start of his grass-court season in June, Kyrgios’ latest win came against American J.J. Wolf at Flushing Meadows.

Utilising a largely no-fuss approach against the 23-year-old wildcard, Kyrgios took an hour and 55 minutes to record his 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory.

It continues some stunning form on North American hard courts, with Kyrgios’ recent success including a seventh ATP singles title in Washington.

“I’m doing it for my team as well,” said Kyrgios of the confidence he takes from a career-best time on tour.

“We’ve all been away from home now for a while and I’m just playing for a lot of people back home as well, so hopefully I can keep it going.”

His untroubled progress against Wolf, who upset No.16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round, added weight to that possibility.

The first set transpired in just 30 minutes, Kyrgios gaining a break of serve in the fifth game and saving a break point on his own serve to consolidate. It was the only hint of trouble as he closed out the opener with seven aces.

As Kyrgios’ trademark showmanship made occasional appearances, enthusiastic fans showed their appreciation for his unique brand of tennis.

He had the American crowd mostly on side against his local opponent, Kyrgios lapping up the fan support as he gained a break point and converted to take a 2-1 lead in the second set.

Kyrgios saved two more break points to extend his advantage and as Wolf’s frustration levels grew, so too did the 23-year-old’s error count.

Kyrgios, by contrast, was following his usual big serves with groundstroke winners, gaining another break to secure the second set after an hour on court.

Any signs of trouble were smoothly managed by the Australian, who came from 0-40 down to take a 2-0 lead in the third set. He maintained the advantage to secure victory with a forehand winner on his second match point.

It was one of 35 winners for Kyrgios, outnumbering his 31 unforced errors. There were also 21 aces against five double faults.

It sets up a fourth-round meeting with No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev. Kyrgios leads their head-to-head meeting 3-1, claiming his latest victory over the defending US Open champion at the recent ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal.

“This is the furthest I’ve ever gone, so it’s a special year for me already,” Kyrgios reasoned.

Kyrgios was the second Australian to advance on a memorable day at Flushing Meadows, with Ajla Tomljanovic ending Serena Williams’ campaign in a third-round victory.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] J.J.Wolf (USA) 6-4 6-2 6-3

[12] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) d [18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-1 6-1 3-6 7-6(5)

Women’s singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Serena Williams (USA) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1

COMING UP

Women’s singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova

Men’s singles, fourth round

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev

