New York, USA, 25 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in New York, where it is time for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season …

Kimberly Birrell is excited to be competing at the US Open for the first time, where the 24-year-old is through to the second round in the women’s qualifying singles competition:

Rinky Hijikata, a main draw wildcard, is pumped to make his US Open debut too:

> READ: Hijikata awarded US Open 2022 main draw wildcard

Priscilla Hon is competing in New York for a third time – and for the first time since 2019. The 24-year-old is also through to the second round in qualifying:

However, unfortunately injury has prevented Arina Rodionova from making the trip to the Big Apple this year:

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez celebrated reaching a second consecutive WTA 1000 doubles final at Cincinnati. This effort has propelled the 26-year-old into the world’s top 30 for the first time:

2 weeks, 2 trophies, a lost passport, a flat tire and a missing license and here I am. Still proud of our efforts 🥹 pic.twitter.com/c9ZsXxBJJv — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) August 21, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic enjoyed an impressive run at Cincinnati too, scoring back-to-back top 20 wins for the first time and progressing to a maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal:

The top-ranked Australian woman also shared some off-court secrets with her fans:

If you're up for a burger, fries and a milkshake, Ajla might want to tag along too! 🍔🍟 Get to know @Ajlatom 👋 pic.twitter.com/TMlESPpfcj — wta (@WTA) August 18, 2022

Thanasi Kokkinakis received some tips from British rival and former world No.1 Andy Murray:

And finally, Aussie players Luke Saville and Andrew Harris have been keeping a close eye on the Australian Football League action:

Chin up blue baggers! – lots of promise and youth coming thru – look out 2023! Charlie winning the Coleman too 👏 👏 🔥 🔥 @CarltonFC — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) August 21, 2022

All the pain of what’s happening with Essendon suddenly doesn’t feel so bad knowing Carlton was 8-2 and miss out on finals!!! 😂 — Andrew Harris (@AndyHarris1994) August 21, 2022

