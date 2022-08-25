Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
New York, USA, 25 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in New York, where it is time for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season …

Kimberly Birrell is excited to be competing at the US Open for the first time, where the 24-year-old is through to the second round in the women’s qualifying singles competition:

Rinky Hijikata, a main draw wildcard, is pumped to make his US Open debut too:

> READ: Hijikata awarded US Open 2022 main draw wildcard

Priscilla Hon is competing in New York for a third time – and for the first time since 2019. The 24-year-old is also through to the second round in qualifying:

However, unfortunately injury has prevented Arina Rodionova from making the trip to the Big Apple this year:

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez celebrated reaching a second consecutive WTA 1000 doubles final at Cincinnati. This effort has propelled the 26-year-old into the world’s top 30 for the first time:

Ajla Tomljanovic enjoyed an impressive run at Cincinnati too, scoring back-to-back top 20 wins for the first time and progressing to a maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal:

The top-ranked Australian woman also shared some off-court secrets with her fans:

Thanasi Kokkinakis received some tips from British rival and former world No.1 Andy Murray:

And finally, Aussie players Luke Saville and Andrew Harris have been keeping a close eye on the Australian Football League action:

