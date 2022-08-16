Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has scored a three-set win against American Taylor Townsend in the opening round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, USA, 16 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Four Australians were in action at the Western & Southern Open today – and all impressively recorded first-round wins.

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a promising start to her women’s singles campaign, with the top-ranked Australian scoring a 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory against fellow qualifier Taylor Townsend.

Tomljanovic needed two-hours and 18-minutes to fend off the big-hitting American, fighting back from an early deficit in the deciding set to post her third win in as many days.

This propels world No.63 Tomljanovic into a second-round showdown against third-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa.

In men’s doubles action, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios needed only 59 minutes to dismiss Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in their first-round encounter.

The reigning Australian Open champions scored a comprehensive 6-0 6-4 victory against the AO 2015 winners.

The Special Ks, who have won 14 of their 16 matches together this season, now face the world’s top-ranked team of American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury in the second round.

Alex de Minaur and British partner Cameron Norrie have also progressed to the second round. They eliminated No.7 seeds and Roland Garros 2022 finalists Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek 7-6(2) 7-6(6).

De Minaur is a former Cincinnati doubles champion, claiming his only tour-level title at the tournament in 2020.

Aussies in action – Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA) 6-4 3-6 7-5

Men’s doubles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-0 6-4

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [7] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-6(2) 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [3] Paula Badosa (ESP)

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Andrey Rublev

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] William Blumberg (USA)/Steve Johnson (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Anett Kontaveit (EST)/Sloane Stephens (USA)

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Caty McNally (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC

