Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 15 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Ajla Tomljanovic (pictured) will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Australian earned entry into the main draw through qualifying, defeating Nuria Parrizas Dias 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final round.

It marks a second straight week of qualifying success for world No.63 Tomljanovic, who also qualified for the main draw in Toronto last week and reached the second round.

Tomljanovic, the lone Australian woman in main draw singles action, is contesting the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament for a third time.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Western & Southern Open

Cincinnati, USA WTA 1000 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez Odlum Brown Vanopen

Vancouver, Canada WTA 125 Hard Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Tjandramulia Bronx Open

New York, USA ITF 60 Hard Daria Saville, Kimberly Birell Ourense

Ourense, Spain ITF 25 Hard Alexandra Osborne Cairo

Cairo, Egypt ITF 15 Clay Lisa Mays Magic Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Estelle Najean, Mia Repac Erwitte Open

Erwitte, Germany ITF 15 Clay Ana Prso

Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lead the Aussie charge at the Western & Southern Open singles draw in Cincinnati, USA.

Kokkinakis worked hard to earn entry into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Ilya Ivashka 7-5 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying. The challenge intensifies for the world No.75 Australian, who faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the opening round.

Nick Kyrgios will aim to maintain his impressive recent form – including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, a seventh singles title in Washington and a win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the Canadian Masters quarterfinals – in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alex de Minaur, a winner of the recent Atlanta title, faces qualifier Henri Laaksonsen in the first round. The world No.20 Australian took five sets to defeat Laaksonen, from Finland, in the only other match they contested in the Australian Open 2019 second round.

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

