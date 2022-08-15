Aussies in action: Week of 15 August 2022
Ajla Tomljanovic (pictured) will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The Australian earned entry into the main draw through qualifying, defeating Nuria Parrizas Dias 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final round.
It marks a second straight week of qualifying success for world No.63 Tomljanovic, who also qualified for the main draw in Toronto last week and reached the second round.
Tomljanovic, the lone Australian woman in main draw singles action, is contesting the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament for a third time.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, USA
|WTA 1000
|Hard
|Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
|Odlum Brown Vanopen
Vancouver, Canada
|WTA 125
|Hard
|Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Tjandramulia
|Bronx Open
New York, USA
|ITF 60
|Hard
|Daria Saville, Kimberly Birell
|Ourense
Ourense, Spain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Alexandra Osborne
|Cairo
Cairo, Egypt
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Lisa Mays
|Magic Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Estelle Najean, Mia Repac
|Erwitte Open
Erwitte, Germany
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ana Prso
Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lead the Aussie charge at the Western & Southern Open singles draw in Cincinnati, USA.
Kokkinakis worked hard to earn entry into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Ilya Ivashka 7-5 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying. The challenge intensifies for the world No.75 Australian, who faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the opening round.
Nick Kyrgios will aim to maintain his impressive recent form – including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, a seventh singles title in Washington and a win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the Canadian Masters quarterfinals – in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Alex de Minaur, a winner of the recent Atlanta title, faces qualifier Henri Laaksonsen in the first round. The world No.20 Australian took five sets to defeat Laaksonen, from Finland, in the only other match they contested in the Australian Open 2019 second round.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, USA
|ATP 1000
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell
|Odlum Brown Vanopen
Vancouver, Canada
|ATP Challenger 125
|Hard
|Jordan Thompson, Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Jason Kubler
|Koksijde
Koksijde, Belgium
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Kody Pearson
|Aldershot
Aldershot, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
|Oltenia Trophy
Craiova, Romania
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Tom Evans
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Matthew Dellavedova, Stefan Vujic, Jacob Bradshaw, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci
|Amman Mineral International
Jakarta, Indonesia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Alexander Babanine, Amor Jasika, Hugh Callaghan, Stanley Chen
|Cancun
Cancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adam Walton
|Strong & Gulliksson, Malmo Open
Malmo, Sweden
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Ethan Cook
|Anseong
Anseong, South Korea
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Thomas Fancutt, Thomas Pavlekovich Smith, Timothy Gray, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka
|Oltenia Trophy
Craviova, Romania
|ITF 15
|Clay
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
