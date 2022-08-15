Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 15 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Ajla Tomljanovic (pictured) will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Australian earned entry into the main draw through qualifying, defeating  Nuria Parrizas Dias 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final round.

It marks a second straight week of qualifying success for world No.63 Tomljanovic, who also qualified for the main draw in Toronto last week and reached the second round.

Tomljanovic, the lone Australian woman in main draw singles action, is contesting the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament for a third time.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, USA		 WTA 1000 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
Odlum Brown Vanopen
Vancouver, Canada		 WTA 125 Hard Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Tjandramulia
Bronx Open
New York, USA		 ITF 60 Hard Daria Saville, Kimberly Birell
Ourense
Ourense, Spain		 ITF 25 Hard Alexandra Osborne
Cairo
Cairo, Egypt		 ITF 15 Clay Lisa Mays
Magic Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Estelle Najean, Mia Repac
Erwitte Open
Erwitte, Germany		 ITF 15 Clay Ana Prso

Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lead the Aussie charge at the Western & Southern Open singles draw in Cincinnati, USA.

Kokkinakis worked hard to earn entry into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Ilya Ivashka 7-5 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying. The challenge intensifies for the world No.75 Australian, who faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the opening round.

Nick Kyrgios will aim to maintain his impressive recent form – including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, a seventh singles title in Washington and a win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the Canadian Masters quarterfinals – in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alex de Minaur, a winner of the recent Atlanta title, faces qualifier Henri Laaksonsen in the first round. The world No.20 Australian took five sets to defeat Laaksonen, from Finland, in the only other match they contested in the Australian Open 2019 second round.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, USA		 ATP 1000 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell
Odlum Brown Vanopen
Vancouver, Canada		 ATP Challenger 125 Hard Jordan Thompson, Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Jason Kubler
Koksijde
Koksijde, Belgium		 ITF 25 Clay Kody Pearson
Aldershot
Aldershot, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Hard Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
Oltenia Trophy
Craiova, Romania		 ITF 15 Clay Tom Evans
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Matthew Dellavedova, Stefan Vujic, Jacob Bradshaw, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci
Amman Mineral International
Jakarta, Indonesia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Alexander Babanine, Amor Jasika, Hugh Callaghan, Stanley Chen
Cancun
Cancun, Mexico		 ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton
Strong & Gulliksson, Malmo Open 
Malmo, Sweden		 ITF 15 Hard Ethan Cook
Anseong
Anseong, South Korea		 ITF 15 Clay Thomas Fancutt, Thomas Pavlekovich Smith, Timothy Gray, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka
Oltenia Trophy
Craviova, Romania		 ITF 15 Clay

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

