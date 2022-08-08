Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders have both qualified for the National Bank Open in Toronto this week.

Tomljanovic secured her place in the main draw with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory against Brit Harriet Dart and now faces world No.19 Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round.

Sanders defeated American Lauren Davis 6-3 1-6 6-3 to qualify at a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career. The 27-year-old’s first-round opponent is world No.14 Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 finalist making her comeback from a foot injury.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
National Bank Open
Toronto, Canada		 WTA 1000 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell
Thoreau Tennis Open
Concord, USA		 WTA 125 Hard Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
San Bartolome
San Bartolome, Spain		 ITF 60 Clay Alexandra Osborne
Brasov Open
Brasov, Romania		 ITF 25 Clay Milana Dejanovic, Angelina Graovac, Andjela Reljic
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays

Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios lead the Australian charge at this week’s National Bank Open in Montreal. Both carry impressive momentum into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having each claimed hard-court titles in the past fortnight.

Atlanta champion De Minaur begins his campaign against Canadian hope Denis Shapovalov, while Washington champion Kyrgios faces Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the first round.

> READ: Kyrgios crowned champion in Washington

Five Australians contested the qualifying competition in Montreal, however their quests were unsuccessful.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
National Bank Open
Montreal, Canada		 ATP 1000 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, James Duckworth
Chicago
Chicago, USA		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Chris O’Connell, Jordan Thompson, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith, Luke Saville
Padova
Padova, Italy		 ITF 25 Clay Brandon Walkin
Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia		 ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan
Ystad
Ystad, Sweden		 ITF 25 Clay Ethan Cook
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Matthew Dellavedova, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Jordan Soussa, Stefan Vujic, Kyle Gauci, Anthony Popyrin
Jakarta
Jakarta, Indonesia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Amor Jasika, Alexander Babanine, Hugh Callaghan, Shuannon Tricerri, Tai Sach, Jesse Delaney
Cancun
Cancun, Mexico		 ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton
Curtea de Arges
Curtea de Arges, Romania		 ITF 15 Clay Tom Evans
Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany		 ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid
Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland		 ITF 15 Hard Nicholas Jovanovski

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

