Australia, 8 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders have both qualified for the National Bank Open in Toronto this week.

Tomljanovic secured her place in the main draw with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 victory against Brit Harriet Dart and now faces world No.19 Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round.

Sanders defeated American Lauren Davis 6-3 1-6 6-3 to qualify at a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career. The 27-year-old’s first-round opponent is world No.14 Leylah Fernandez, the US Open 2021 finalist making her comeback from a foot injury.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors National Bank Open

Toronto, Canada WTA 1000 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon, Kimberly Birrell Thoreau Tennis Open

Concord, USA WTA 125 Hard Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee San Bartolome

San Bartolome, Spain ITF 60 Clay Alexandra Osborne Brasov Open

Brasov, Romania ITF 25 Clay Milana Dejanovic, Angelina Graovac, Andjela Reljic Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays

Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios lead the Australian charge at this week’s National Bank Open in Montreal. Both carry impressive momentum into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, having each claimed hard-court titles in the past fortnight.

Atlanta champion De Minaur begins his campaign against Canadian hope Denis Shapovalov, while Washington champion Kyrgios faces Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the first round.

> READ: Kyrgios crowned champion in Washington

Five Australians contested the qualifying competition in Montreal, however their quests were unsuccessful.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors National Bank Open

Montreal, Canada ATP 1000 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, John Peers, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, James Duckworth Chicago

Chicago, USA ATP Challenger 80 Hard Chris O’Connell, Jordan Thompson, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith, Luke Saville Padova

Padova, Italy ITF 25 Clay Brandon Walkin Tbilisi

Tbilisi, Georgia ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan Ystad

Ystad, Sweden ITF 25 Clay Ethan Cook Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Matthew Dellavedova, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Jordan Soussa, Stefan Vujic, Kyle Gauci, Anthony Popyrin Jakarta

Jakarta, Indonesia ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Amor Jasika, Alexander Babanine, Hugh Callaghan, Shuannon Tricerri, Tai Sach, Jesse Delaney Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton Curtea de Arges

Curtea de Arges, Romania ITF 15 Clay Tom Evans Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Germany ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid Helsinki

Helsinki, Finland ITF 15 Hard Nicholas Jovanovski

