Alex de Minaur books a place in a fourth semifinal of the 2022 season at the Atlanta Open, with a blazing finish against Adrian Mannarino.

Atlanta, USA , 30 July 2022 | Vivienne Christie

A stunning finish has seen Alex de Minaur advance to the semifinals of the Atlanta Open, the Australian winning the last nine games of his quarterfinal showdown with Adrian Mannarino.

De Minaur, the No.3 seed at the ATP 250 tournament, recovered from a first-set deficit to complete a 4-6 6-3 6-0 victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

It marks a fourth semifinal this year for De Minaur, who defeated Taylor Fritz to lift the Atlanta Open trophy in 2019.

9️⃣ straight games 😲 2019 #AtlantaOpen champion @alexdeminaur outlasts Mannarino 4-6 6-3 6-0 to reach the semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/t0VwnziMNE — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 29, 2022

The world No.30 Australian next faces Ilya Ivashka for a chance to add to his five ATP-level titles and a first of the 2022 season.

De Minaur will do so with confidence from a gritty performance in some searing Atlanta conditions.

He saved eight of the nine break points he faced against Mannarino – dropping serve in the third game of the 54-minute first set – and taking control from 3-3 in the second.

“(I’m) very proud of myself, very proud of my attitude,” said De Minaur. “I didn’t give in and managed to fight until the end. I’m happy to live another day.”

The semifinal against Ivashka will mark a first ATP-level match against the world No.50 Belarusian.

It adds to some stellar Australian performances at the business end of the Atlanta Open, with all-Australian combinations Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, as well as Jason Kubler and John Peers, also through to the doubles semifinals.

The Australian duos sit on opposite sides of the draw, creating the possibility of an all-Australian final showdown.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 4-6 6-3 6-0



COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Christopher Eubanks (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

