Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The grass-court season continues for several Australian players at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport this week.

Five Australians – James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Max Purcell – are competing in singles at the ATP 250 tournament.

Thompson and Kubler, who have both enjoyed impressive grass-court swings, have been pitted against each other in the opening round.

Newly crowned Wimbledon doubles champion Purcell is a wildcard entry and faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a rematch of their first-round singles clash at the All England Club.

It is a special week for Australian tennis, with Lleyton Hewitt to be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the tournament. The former world No.1 will become the 32nd Australian to receive the honour and the first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Hall of Fame Open

Newport, USA ATP 250 Grass James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, John-Patrick Smith Georgia’s Rome Challenger

Rome, Italy ATP Challenger 80 Hard Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Dane Sweeny, Andrew Harris Verona

Verona, Italy ATP Challenger 80 Clay Bernard Tomic Roehampton

London, Great Britain ITF 25 Grass Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski Nur-Sultan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan ITF 25 Hard Akira Santillan Uriage

Uriage, France ITF 25 Clay Matthew Dellavedova Idanha-a-Nova

Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Omar Jasika, Kody Pearson Litija

Litija, Slovenia ITF 15 Clay Brandon Walkin Aprilia

Aprilia, Italy ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton Casablanca

Casablanca, Morocco ITF 15 Clay Stefan Vujic Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Chase Ferguson, Andrej Tasev, Jeremy Saunders, Anthony Shumsky

Olivia Gadecki is the highest-ranked Australian woman in action this week, with the world No.160 competing at an ITF tournament in Rome.

The 20-year-old is joined by compatriots Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives at the clay-court event.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Rome

Rome, Italy ITF 60 Clay Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Zoe Hives Guimaraes

Guimaraes, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell Roehampton

London, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Olivia Tjandramulia Don Benito

Don Benito, Spain ITF 15 Carpet Roisin Gilheany Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean Lakewood

Lakewood, USA ITF 15 Hard Sienna Leeson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!