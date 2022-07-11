Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The grass-court season continues for several Australian players at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport this week.

Five Australians – James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Max Purcell – are competing in singles at the ATP 250 tournament.

Thompson and Kubler, who have both enjoyed impressive grass-court swings, have been pitted against each other in the opening round.

Newly crowned Wimbledon doubles champion Purcell is a wildcard entry and faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a rematch of their first-round singles clash at the All England Club.

It is a special week for Australian tennis, with Lleyton Hewitt to be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the tournament. The former world No.1 will become the 32nd Australian to receive the honour and the first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Hall of Fame Open
Newport, USA		 ATP 250 Grass James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, John-Patrick Smith
Georgia’s Rome Challenger
Rome, Italy		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Dane Sweeny, Andrew Harris
Verona
Verona, Italy		 ATP Challenger 80 Clay Bernard Tomic
Roehampton
London, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Grass Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
Nur-Sultan
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan		 ITF 25 Hard Akira Santillan
Uriage
Uriage, France		 ITF 25 Clay Matthew Dellavedova
Idanha-a-Nova
Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal		 ITF 25 Hard Omar Jasika, Kody Pearson
Litija
Litija, Slovenia		 ITF 15 Clay Brandon Walkin
Aprilia
Aprilia, Italy		 ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid
Cancun
Cancun, Mexico		 ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton
Casablanca
Casablanca, Morocco		 ITF 15 Clay Stefan Vujic
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Chase Ferguson, Andrej Tasev, Jeremy Saunders, Anthony Shumsky

Olivia Gadecki is the highest-ranked Australian woman in action this week, with the world No.160 competing at an ITF tournament in Rome.

The 20-year-old is joined by compatriots Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives at the clay-court event.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Rome
Rome, Italy		 ITF 60 Clay Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Zoe Hives
Guimaraes
Guimaraes, Portugal		 ITF 25 Hard Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
Roehampton
London, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Hard Olivia Tjandramulia
Don Benito
Don Benito, Spain		 ITF 15 Carpet Roisin Gilheany
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Lakewood
Lakewood, USA		 ITF 15 Hard Sienna Leeson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

