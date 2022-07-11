Aussies in action: Week of 11 July 2022
Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...
Australia, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers
The grass-court season continues for several Australian players at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport this week.
Five Australians – James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Max Purcell – are competing in singles at the ATP 250 tournament.
Thompson and Kubler, who have both enjoyed impressive grass-court swings, have been pitted against each other in the opening round.
Newly crowned Wimbledon doubles champion Purcell is a wildcard entry and faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a rematch of their first-round singles clash at the All England Club.
It is a special week for Australian tennis, with Lleyton Hewitt to be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the tournament. The former world No.1 will become the 32nd Australian to receive the honour and the first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Hall of Fame Open
Newport, USA
|ATP 250
|Grass
|James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, John-Patrick Smith
|Georgia’s Rome Challenger
Rome, Italy
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Dane Sweeny, Andrew Harris
|Verona
Verona, Italy
|ATP Challenger 80
|Clay
|Bernard Tomic
|Roehampton
London, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Grass
|Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
|Nur-Sultan
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Akira Santillan
|Uriage
Uriage, France
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Idanha-a-Nova
Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Omar Jasika, Kody Pearson
|Litija
Litija, Slovenia
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin
|Aprilia
Aprilia, Italy
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Josh Reid
|Cancun
Cancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adam Walton
|Casablanca
Casablanca, Morocco
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Stefan Vujic
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Chase Ferguson, Andrej Tasev, Jeremy Saunders, Anthony Shumsky
Olivia Gadecki is the highest-ranked Australian woman in action this week, with the world No.160 competing at an ITF tournament in Rome.
The 20-year-old is joined by compatriots Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives at the clay-court event.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Rome
Rome, Italy
|ITF 60
|Clay
|Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Zoe Hives
|Guimaraes
Guimaraes, Portugal
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
|Roehampton
London, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|Don Benito
Don Benito, Spain
|ITF 15
|Carpet
|Roisin Gilheany
|Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
|Lakewood
Lakewood, USA
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Sienna Leeson
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!