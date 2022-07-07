Australian combination Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden are through to the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles final.

London, Great Britain, 7 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden have become the first all-Australian team to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in 18 years.

The Aussie duo sealed their spot in this year’s championship match with a 6-3 5-7 7-5 victory against Americans Coco Gauff and Jack Sock in semifinal action at the All England Club today.

Little separated the two teams in the one-hour and 59-minute encounter, with Stosur and Ebden winning 100 points to their opponent’s 98.

Stosur and Ebden’s experience under pressure, however, did prove telling against a first-time team. They lifted in the closing stages of the match to become the first all-Australian team since Alicia Molik and Todd Woodbridge in 2004 to advance to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

It is Stosur and Ebden’s second Grand Slam final as a team, having previously finished runners-up in their first tournament together at Australian Open 2021.

Ebden is the 17th Australian man to progress to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in the Open era – and the first since Paul Hanley in 2005.

While Stosur becomes only the fourth Australian woman to contest three Wimbledon mixed doubles finals in the Open era, joining the exclusive company of Margaret Court, Wendy Turnbull and Elizabeth Smylie.

Wimbledon mixed doubles

Australian finalists – Open era Player Year Player Year Ken Fletcher 1968 Margaret Court 1968, 1971, 1975 Fred Stolle 1969 Judy Dalton 1969 Tony Roche 1969, 1976 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972 Owen Davidson 1971, 1973, 1974 Dianne Balestrat 1980 Kim Warwick 1972 Wendy Turnbull 1982, 1983, 1984 Allan Stone 1975 Elizabeth Smylie 1985, 1990, 1991 Ray Ruffels 1978 Nicole Bradtke 1987 Mark Edmondson 1980 Jenny Byrne 1989 Paul McNamee 1985 Alicia Molik 2004, 2007 John Fitzgerald 1985, 1990, 1991 Sam Stosur 2008, 2014, 2022 Darren Cahill 1987 Mark Kratzmann 1989 Mark Woodforde 1993, 1996 Todd Woodbridge 1994, 2004 Lleyton Hewitt 2000 Paul Hanley 2005 Matthew Ebden 2022

Stosur now has the chance to become the first Australian player – man or woman – to win three Wimbledon mixed doubles titles in the Open era.

Ebden and Stosur will face either the No.2 seeds, defending champions American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Neal Skupki, or sixth seeds, Indian Sania Mirza and Croatian Mate Pavic, in the final.

Stosur is aiming to win her fourth career Grand Slam mixed doubles title – and her ninth major crown in total. While Ebden is seeking a second, to add to his Australian Open 2013 mixed doubles title.

Ebden is still alive in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles competition as well, advancing to the semifinals alongside compatriot Max Purcell earlier today.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, semifinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) 6-3 5-7 7-5

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Gentlemen’s singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5)

Ladies’ singles, quarterfinals

[17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, final

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v TBC

Gentlemen’s doubles, semifinals

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Gentlemen’s singles, semifinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

