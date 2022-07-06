Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden have advanced to the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinals.

London, Great Britain, 6 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian duo scored a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory against British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara in quarterfinal action today.

Stosur and Ebden produced a strong serving display, conceding only 13 points on serve in the 70-minute encounter.

This extends 34-year-old Ebden’s career-best run in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw and for 38-year-old Stosur, marks her first semifinal appearance at the All England Club in eight years.

World No.31 Ebden becomes the 27th Australian man to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal in the Open era – and only the second in the past decade.

Stosur, meanwhile, reaffirms her status as an all-time Aussie great. The world No.11 becomes only the fifth Australian woman to advance to three Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, joining the elite company of Margaret Court, Judy Dalton, Wendy Turnbull and Liz Smylie.

Wimbledon mixed doubles

Australian semifinalists – Open era Player Year Player Year Ken Fletcher 1968, 1969 Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1971, 1975 Owen Davidson 1968, 1971, 1973, 1974 Judy Dalton 1969, 1970, 1971 Fred Stolle 1968, 1969, 1983 Karen Krantzcke 1969, 1973 Tony Roche 1969, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1981 Helen Gourlay 1970, 1974 Ray Ruffels 1969, 1978 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972, 1979 Kim Warwick 1972, 1979 Dianne Balestrat 1978, 1980 John Cooper 1973 Wendy Turnbull 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984 Neale Fraser 1974 Pam Whytcross 1982 Allan Stone 1975, 1978 Elizabeth Smylie 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991 Phil Dent 1977 Nicole Bradtke 1987 John Newcombe 1979 Jenny Byrne 1989 Ross Case 1980 Alicia Molik 2004, 2007 Mark Edmondson 1980, 1985 Sam Stosur 2008, 2014, 2022 Chris Johnstone 1982 Rennae Stubbs 2010 John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991 Paul McNamee 1985 Darren Cahill 1987 Mark Kratzmann 1989, 1993 Todd Woodbridge 1993, 1994, 2004 Mark Woodforde 1993, 1995, 1996 Josh Eagle 2000 Lleyton Hewitt 2000 Jordan Kerr 2003 Paul Hanley 2004, 2005, 2011 Stephen Huss 2009 John Peers 2021 Matthew Ebden 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Stosur has gone to win the title on the two previous times she advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, a promising sign ahead of a final-four showdown with American combination Coco Gauff and Jack Sock.

In ladies’ doubles action, Ellen Perez’s career-best Grand Slam run ended in the quarterfinals.

Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made a promising start against Wimbledon 2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, building a 6-1 4-2 lead. However, the second-seeded Czechs fought back to record a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O’Mara (GBR) 6-3 6-1

Ladies’ doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

