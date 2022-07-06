Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
London, Great Britain, 6 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden are through to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles competition.

The Australian duo scored a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory against British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara in quarterfinal action today.

Stosur and Ebden produced a strong serving display, conceding only 13 points on serve in the 70-minute encounter.

This extends 34-year-old Ebden’s career-best run in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw and for 38-year-old Stosur, marks her first semifinal appearance at the All England Club in eight years.

World No.31 Ebden becomes the 27th Australian man to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal in the Open era – and only the second in the past decade.

Stosur, meanwhile, reaffirms her status as an all-time Aussie great. The world No.11 becomes only the fifth Australian woman to advance to three Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, joining the elite company of Margaret Court, Judy Dalton, Wendy Turnbull and Liz Smylie.

Wimbledon mixed doubles
Australian semifinalists – Open era
Player Year Player Year
Ken Fletcher 1968, 1969 Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1971, 1975
Owen Davidson 1968, 1971, 1973, 1974 Judy Dalton 1969, 1970, 1971
Fred Stolle 1968, 1969, 1983 Karen Krantzcke 1969, 1973
Tony Roche 1969, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1981 Helen Gourlay 1970, 1974
Ray Ruffels 1969, 1978 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972, 1979
Kim Warwick 1972, 1979 Dianne Balestrat 1978, 1980
John Cooper 1973 Wendy Turnbull 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984
Neale Fraser 1974 Pam Whytcross 1982
Allan Stone 1975, 1978 Elizabeth Smylie 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
Phil Dent 1977 Nicole Bradtke 1987
John Newcombe 1979 Jenny Byrne 1989
Ross Case 1980 Alicia Molik 2004, 2007
Mark Edmondson 1980, 1985 Sam Stosur 2008, 2014, 2022
Chris Johnstone 1982 Rennae Stubbs 2010
John Fitzgerald 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
Paul McNamee 1985
Darren Cahill 1987
Mark Kratzmann 1989, 1993
Todd Woodbridge 1993, 1994, 2004
Mark Woodforde 1993, 1995, 1996
Josh Eagle 2000
Lleyton Hewitt 2000
Jordan Kerr 2003
Paul Hanley 2004, 2005, 2011
Stephen Huss 2009
John Peers 2021
Matthew Ebden 2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Stosur has gone to win the title on the two previous times she advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, a promising sign ahead of a final-four showdown with American combination Coco Gauff and Jack Sock.

In ladies’ doubles action, Ellen Perez’s career-best Grand Slam run ended in the quarterfinals.

Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made a promising start against Wimbledon 2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, building a 6-1 4-2 lead. However, the second-seeded Czechs fought back to record a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O’Mara (GBR) 6-3 6-1

Ladies’ doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen’s doubles, quarterfinals
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

