Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are through to the quarterfinals in the Wimbledon 2022 ladies' doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 4 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez has stormed into her first Grand Slam ladies’ doubles quarterfinal in emphatic fashion.

The 26-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez scored a commanding 6-1 6-1 victory against Poland’s Magdalena Frech and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in third-round action at Wimbledon.

The No.10 seeds needed just 56 minutes to secure victory, with Perez and Melichar-Martinez conceding only nine points on serve and not facing a break point in the match.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with second-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

However, Perez’s mixed doubles campaign is over. Defending champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski scored a 7-5 6-2 victory against Perez and Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop in the second round.

John Peers and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski booked their spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with a 4-6 6-3 6-0 win over Brazilians Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares.

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden were also winners, claiming their rain-delayed first-round match in three sets against recent Roland Garros finalists Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgian Joran Vliegen.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Ladies’ doubles, third round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Magdalena Frech (POL)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-1 6-1

Mixed doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [Alt] Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) d Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Bruno Soares (BRA) 4-6 6-3 6-0

[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, third round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [9] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)



> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Ladies’ doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ doubles draw

Mixed doubles, second round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [1] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v [6] Sania Mirza (IND)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!