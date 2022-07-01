Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell saved three match points in a first-round doubles win at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 1 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian combination Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have staged a remarkable comeback to earn their spot in the second round of Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles competition.

The No.14 seeds fought back from a two-set deficit to defeat Sweden’s Andre Goransson and Japan’s Ben McLachlan in first-round action at the All England Club today.

The Australian Open 2022 finalists saved three match points in an enthralling three-hour and 37-minute battle, recovering from 0-40 4-5 in the deciding set before eventually prevailing 6-7(5) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(8).

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios won’t be repeating their Australian Open 2022 heroics, with the No.10 seeds withdrawing from the event ahead of their scheduled first-round match today.

“I want to put my singles as my priority. I’m doing what’s best for my body,” Kyrgios explained of their decision.

Kyrgios has progressed to the third round in singles, where he is set to face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In ladies’ doubles action today, Ellen Perez scored her career-first Wimbledon victory alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The 10th-seeded duo recorded a 6-3 7-5 first-round win against American Kaitlyn Christian and Hungary’s Panna Udvardy.

The news wasn’t so good for Sam Stosur, Monique Adamczak and Astra Sharma, with all losing their opening-round matches.

Rain late in the day meant matches involving world No.12 Storm Sanders and world No.16 John Peers were suspended until tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) 6-7(5) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(8)

Ladies’ doubles, first round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-3 7-5

[7] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Andreja Klepac (SLO) d Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Katarzyna Kawa (POL) 6-3 6-4

Aliona Bolsova (ESP)/Ingrid Neel (USA) d [12] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 7-6(4) 6-1

Alison Riske (USA)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) 0-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 4-5 to finish

Ladies’ doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-2 3-4 to finish

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) v [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) v TBC

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [Alt] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Demi Schuurs (NED)/Ariel Behar (URU)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [8] Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

Asia Muhammad (USA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

