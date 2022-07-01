Australian Alex de Minaur has matched his career-best result at Wimbledon, progressing to the third round for a second time.

London, Great Britain, 1 July 2022 | tennis.com.au

A spirited effort has propelled Alex de Minaur into Wimbledon’s third round.

The No.19-seeded Australian was tested early by rising Brit Jack Draper in their second-round clash today, before fighting back to record an impressive 5-7 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3 victory.

This matches De Minaur’s career-best result at Wimbledon, having also made the third round in his 2018 main draw debut.

World No.27 De Minaur will face another Brit, world No.132-ranked wildcard Liam Broady, in his next round.

More to come …

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jack Draper (GBR) 5-7 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6-2 6-3 6-1

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 6-3 7-5

Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-2 6-2

> READ: Ebden and Purcell save match points in Wimbledon doubles victory

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3 6-4 5-4 to finish

Gentlemen’s singles, third round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)



Ladies’ singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

