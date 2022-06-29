Australia's Jason Kubler has eliminated No.28 seed and British favourite Dan Evans in the opening round at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 29 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler has recorded one of the biggest wins of his career to progress to the second round at Wimbledon.

The Australian qualifier upset No.28-seeded British hope Dan Evans in first-round action at the All England Club today. Kubler produced a confident and composed performance to record a 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory at No.2 Court.

“Even being able to play on this court was a big highlight for me in my career. The fact I played some of my best tennis today is just the cherry on the top,” said Kubler, who was making his second Wimbledon main draw appearance.

World No.99 Kubler did not lose a service game in the two-hour and eight-minute encounter, frustrating his higher-ranked opponent with his consistency. He finished the match with 40 winners and just 17 unforced errors.

It is Kubler’s third career victory against a top 50-ranked opponent – and first recorded on grass.

The former world No.1 junior, whose career has been hampered by a multitude of injuries, is in career-best form. Kubler has won 20 of his past 23 matches, helping him improve his ranking almost 80 places in the past two months.

This is Kubler’s first main draw win at Wimbledon, propelling him into a second-round meeting with Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.

The 29-year-old Kubler is one of four Australian men to score first-round victories today, following Alex de Minaur’s straight-sets dismissal of Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, Nick Kyrgios’ five-set triumph against British wildcard Paul Jubb and Jordan Thompson’s swift dismissal of Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Alexei Popyrin almost joined them, serving for victory in the fourth set of his first-round match. However, Frenchman Hugo Gaston fought back to win in five sets.

Ajla Tomljanovic was the sole Australian winner in ladies’ singles action, stunning No.18 seed Jil Teichmann in a positive start to her tournament.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1 6-3 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR) 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4 6-1 6-1

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [28] Dan Evans (GBR) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Hugo Gaston (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(3) 6-3

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) d [Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT)

Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

