Australian Alex de Minaur has scored a three-set win against American Tommy Paul in quarterfinal action at Eastbourne.

Eastbourne, Great Britain, 24 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur’s title defence at Eastbourne remains on track, with the Australian moving into the men’s singles semifinals.

The No.6 seed and defending champion recorded a 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory against American Tommy Paul in quarterfinal action today at the ATP 250 tournament.

De Minaur showed his fighting spirit in the two-hour and 18-minute battle, recovering from an early break in the deciding set and winning the final five games of the match. This sealed his seventh straight win at the tournament and his third consecutive top-50 victory this week.

What a match! 🤩 Defending champion @alexdeminaur fights back from a break down in the third set to defeat Paul 6-2 4-6 6-4!#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/3ab2ySoB0u — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 23, 2022

De Minaur, who has advanced to his third semifinal of the season, now faces third-seeded American Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, Luke Saville has advanced to the men’s doubles final alongside Dutchman Matwe Middelkoop. The duo defeated Roland Garros finalists Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-8] in the semifinals.

This propels 28-year-old Saville into his fourth career tour-level doubles final – and first on grass.

Top-seeded Croatian combination Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, who are also the reigning Wimbledon champions, await for world No.72 Saville and Middelkoop in the final.

Aussies in action – Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Tommy Paul (USA) 6-2 4-6 6-4

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 6-7(3) 6-4 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Men’s doubles, final

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [1] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Mallorca, Spain

Matthew Ebden and Austrian partner Philipp Oswald have been beaten in the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar ended their winning run with a 6-4 6-2 victory.

Ebden now turns his attention to Wimbledon, where he’ll reunite with compatriot Max Purcell for the doubles competition.

Aussies in action – Mallorca

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) d Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) 6-4 6-2

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!