London, UK, 21 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Eleven Australians are set to contest the Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ singles qualifying competition, which begins in London today.

This is the highest representation of Australians in a Wimbledon ladies’ singles qualifying draw since 1994.

Aussies in action:

[27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [WC] Sarah Beth Grey (GBR)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 11, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Gadecki, a 20-year-old from the Gold Coast, is making her Wimbledon debut. The world No.181 is contesting only her fourth professional tournament on grass, but proved she is capable on the surface by qualifying for a WTA event at ‘s-Hertogenbosch earlier this month. Gadecki’s first-round opponent is British wildcard Grey, a 26-year-old ranked No.296.

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Joanne Zuger (SUI)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)

After advancing to the final qualifying round at Wimbledon last year, world No.136 Sharma is hoping to go one better in 2022. The athletic 26-year-old from Perth has experience on her side when she faces world No.182 Zuger, a 21-year-old from Switzerland contesting her first Grand Slam tournament.

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 15, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Making her fourth appearance in a Wimbledon qualifying draw, Cabrera is eyeing a main draw debut. The world No.195 has a 2-3 career win-loss record at Roehampton, which the 24-year-old will be hoping to improve when she meets Frenchwoman Jacquemot, a 19-year-old ranked No.173, in the opening round.

Kaylah McPhee (AUS) v Conny Perrin (SUI)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 16, first match (from 8pm AEST)

McPhee returned to the tour this month after being sidelined with a shoulder injury since January 2020. The 24-year-old is currently unranked and using a protected ranking of No.248 to make her second Wimbledon qualifying appearance. McPhee’s first-round opponent is Perrin, a 31-year-old Swiss player ranked No.191.

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 12, second match

Hon, who progressed to the final qualifying round at Wimbledon last year, carries positive momentum into her fourth qualifying campaign. The 24-year-old won an ITF title on hard court in late May, then made a seamless transition to grass by winning three matches at Ilkley last week. The world No.192 faces Grammatikopoulou, a 25-year-old Greek player ranked No.141.

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Dea Herdzelas (BIH)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 15, second match

Fourlis is making her second Wimbledon qualifying appearance – and first since 2018 – in red-hot form. The 22-year-old from Melbourne has won 12 of her past 13 matches, scooping two ITF clay-court titles in recent weeks to rise to a career-high ranking of No.153. Fourlis is hoping to continue this momentum against Herdzelas, a 25-year-old Bosnian ranked No.199.

Zoe Hives (AUS) v [20] Gabriela Lee (ROU)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 16, second match

Hives is making her second Wimbledon qualifying appearance and first since 2019. The 25-year-old Victorian, who is currently ranked No.572 after being sidelined for two years with illness, has entered using a protected ranking of No.142. Hives has been pitted against 20th seed Lee, a 26-year-old Romanian ranked No.152, in the first round.

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Indy De Vroome (NED)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 1, third match

Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Inglis is yet to make her main draw debut – but the world No.129 is hoping to change that this year. The 24-year-old from Perth is making her second appearance in a Wimbledon qualifying draw and hoping to better last year’s second-round exit. The fifth-seeded Inglis begins her campaign against world No.258 De Vroome.

Seone Mendez (AUS) v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 16, third match

World No.203 Mendez is contesting her first professional tournament on grass. The 23-year-old does have experience at Grand Slam qualifying level however, beating two higher-ranked opponents to advance to the final round at Roland Garros last month. Mendez plays world No.255 Stevanovic in the first round.

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [WC] Anna Brogan (GBR)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 14, fourth match

Sanders was a Wimbledon doubles semifinalist last year, helping her soar into the world’s top 20. The 27-year-old would love to replicate that success on the singles court too. The world No.222 got close to qualifying in her singles debut in 2021, reaching the final round. Sanders begins her 2022 qualifying quest against British wildcard Brogan, a 24-year-old ranked No.491.

Ellen Perez (AUS) v [11] Robin Anderson (USA)

Ladies’ qualifying singles, first round, Court 16, fourth match

Perez is attempting to qualify at Wimbledon for the second consecutive year. The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked No.247, has a tough first-round assignment against 11th-seeded Anderson, a 29-year-old American ranked No.164. Perez’s confidence is high, however, after winning her fourth WTA doubles title on grass earlier this month.

These Australian contenders are aiming to join 2021 quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic and wildcard Daria Saville in the main draw, which begins from Monday 27 June.

