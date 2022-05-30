Aussie duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur feature in mixed doubles quarterfinals on day nine at Roland Garros 2022.

Paris, France, 30 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The 38-year-old Stosur continues to add to her incredible record, progressing to her 15th career Grand Slam mixed doubles quarterfinal and first in Paris since 2007.

This is 34-year-old Ebden’s fourth career Grand Slam mixed doubles quarterfinal and the first outside of the Australian Open.

These enduring veterans will be competing alongside three rising Aussie stars today, as the Roland Garros junior competition continues.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with play beginning from 7pm AEST.

Aussies in action:

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [2] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Wesley Koolhof (NED)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals, Court 14, second match

World No.13 Stosur and world No.37 Ebden, the Australian Open 2021 finalists, have improved their team record to eight wins from 11 matches together. Standing in their way of a Roland Garros semifinal spot are the No.2 seeds, world No.8 Shibahara and world No.11 Koolhof.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 mixed doubles draw

Jeremy Jin (AUS) v [WC] Antoine Ghibaudo (FRA)

Boys’ singles, first round, Court 6, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Jin, a 17-year-old from New South Wales, is carrying Aussie hopes in the boys’ singles competition. The world No.49-ranked junior is making his Roland Garros debut and faces French wildcard Ghibaudo, a 17-year-old ranked No.237, in the first round.

Taylah Preston (AUS) v [WC] Sarah Iliev (FRA)

Girls’ singles, second round, Court 7, third match

Preston made a promising start to her Roland Garros debut, scoring a straight-sets win in the first round. The 16-year-old from Perth is now trying to advance to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Iliev, a 15-year-old French wildcard, eliminated the No.8 seed in the opening round.

Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Leanid Boika (USA) v [4] Bruno Kuzuhara (USA)/Coleman Wong (HKG)

Boys’ doubles, first round, Court 11, fourth match

Jin and American partner Boika, a 17-year-old ranked No.58, have received a tough draw in their Roland Garros debut. They face the No.4 seeds and reigning Australian Open boys’ doubles champions Kuzuhara and Wong.

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) v [WC] Astrid Lew Yan Foon (FRA)/Jenny Lim (FRA)

Girls’ doubles, first round, Court 9, fifth match

After enjoying a semifinal run in the Australian Open 2022 girls’ doubles competition, Aussie duo Kempenaers-Pocz and Preston can take confidence into a first-round clash with French wildcards Lew Yan Foon and Lim.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022, day nine full order of play

