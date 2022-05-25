Paris, France, 25 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s top-ranked man Alex de Minaur has lost his opening-round match at Roland Garros.

French hope Hugo Gaston claimed a 4-6 6-2 6-3 0-6 7-6(4) victory in their three-hour and 59-minute battle at Court Suzanne-Lenglen today.

World No.20 De Minaur described it as a “tough match”.

“I mean, at the end of the day when you lose 7-6 in the fifth, it’s about details here and there,” he conceded. “I think in the important moments he played better than I did. That’s probably the difference today.”

A passionate French crowd willed world No.74 Gaston to victory in the tense final stages, with the left-handed 21-year-old stepping up to secure the match tiebreak 10 points to four.

“He was able to free up a little bit and go for broke. He ended up, you know, making those shots,” De Minaur said.

“I didn’t play my best in the tiebreak. But yeah, I mean, it’s the sport … You have your good days, your bad days. You win absolute battles, you lose absolute battles.

“What I have got to do now is put this behind me. I mean, easier said than done but I will do my best to do that.”

After a productive clay-court swing, which included semifinal appearances in Barcelona and Lyon, De Minaur is looking forward to moving onto grass.

“I have had my best clay-court season to date. Shame it ended the way it ended, but now I have got one of my favourite parts of the year, so that’s exciting,” he said.

John Millman also bowed out of the tournament, beaten by No.27-seeded American Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

In men’s doubles action, John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek were knocked out in the first round by Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Hugo Gaston (FRA) d [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 4-6 6-2 6-3 0-6 7-6(4)

[27] Sebastian Korda (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 6-1 7-5 7-6(6)

Men’s doubles, first round

Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d [8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [10] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Varvara Gracheva (RUS)

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [32] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Men’s doubles, first round

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)/Jiri Vesely (CZE)

James Duckworth (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka (BLR) v [7] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Women’s doubles, first round

[7] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

[16] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)/Alexandra Panova (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Misaki Doi (JPN) v Vivian Heisen (GER)/Panna Udvardy (HUN)

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Madison Brengle (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)/Mayar Sherif (EGY)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Mixed doubles, first round

[3] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Harmony Tan (FRA)/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Sander Gille (BEL) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Tessa Andrianjafitrimo (FRA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

