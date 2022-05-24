Alex de Minaur is one of three Australians scheduled to compete on day three at Roland Garros 2022.

Paris, France, 24 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur begins his Roland Garros 2022 campaign today, determined to prove he is a clay-court contender.

The 23-year-old returned to the world’s top 20 this week and is hoping to capitalise on his strong form to improve a 2-5 career win-loss record in Paris.

“I haven’t played my best tennis as of yet (at Roland Garros). But I feel like this year I’m really aiming towards trying to give my best,” De Minaur told tennis.com.au.

“It’s going to be interesting. I’m ready for the battle and I’m ready to play best-of-five sets on the clay.”

De Minaur is one of three Australians in action on day three. Play begins at 7pm AEST and is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)

Men’s singles, first round, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, fourth match

With nine wins from his 14 matches on clay so far this season, De Minaur arrives in Paris with new-found confidence in his clay-court game. The 23-year-old, who has made two tour-level semifinals on clay in recent weeks, begins his sixth Roland Garros campaign against a local hope. Gaston, a left-handed Frenchman aged 21 and ranked No.74, reached the fourth round in his 2020 tournament debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 men’s singles draw

John Millman (AUS) v [27] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 6, second match

Good fortune is not on Millman’s side at Roland Garros, where the 32-year-old from Brisbane is seeking a career-first win. The world No.91 has drawn a seeded opponent in the first round in all six of his main draw appearances in Paris. This year Millman faces world No.30 Korda, a 21-year-old American who reached the fourth round in his 2020 debut. This rain-delayed match resumes with Korda ahead 1-0 in the opening set.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round, Court 5, fifth match

Peers, Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at world No.15, is making his 10th consecutive Roland Garros appearance. It is the only major where the 33-year-old is yet to contest a doubles final, which he hopes to change this year alongside Slovak partner Polasek. However, the No.8 seeds have a tough first-round assignment. Dodig is a former Roland Garros champion, who won an ATP title alongside Krajicek at Lyon last week.

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022, day three full order of play

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!