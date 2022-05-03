De Minaur sets up Sinner showdown at Madrid
Australia's Alex de Minaur has advanced to the second round in the men's singles draw at an ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid.
Madrid, Spain, 3 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur has booked his place in the second round at the Madrid Open.
The 23-year-old Australian made a winning start at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, battling past Spain’s Pedro Martinez 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3 in two hours and 44 minutes.
It propels the world No.22 into a second-round showdown with 10th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.
World No.12 Sinner has won all three of his previous meetings with the top-ranked Australian, including their Australian Open fourth-round clash earlier this year.
Yet De Minaur’s confidence is high right now, as he enjoys a career-best clay-court season.
> READ: De Minaur feeling confident on clay
Sinner was forced to dig deep in his first-round victory against American Tommy Paul, saving three match points in a dramatic three-hour battle.
In women’s doubles action, Storm Sanders and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai powered into the quarterfinals. The top-seeded duo needed only 65 minutes to overcome Poland’s Alicja Rosolska and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe 6-2 6-4 in second-round action.
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez lost their second-round match against Ukrainain Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.
Aussies in action – Madrid
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3
Women’s doubles, second round
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) 6-2 6-4
Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 7-5
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Women’s doubles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Alize Cornet (FRA) v [8] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)
Women’s doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC
> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where all our top-ranked Australians are competing this week
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!