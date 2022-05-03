Australia's Alex de Minaur has advanced to the second round in the men's singles draw at an ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

Madrid, Spain, 3 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has booked his place in the second round at the Madrid Open.

The 23-year-old Australian made a winning start at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, battling past Spain’s Pedro Martinez 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3 in two hours and 44 minutes.

It propels the world No.22 into a second-round showdown with 10th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

World No.12 Sinner has won all three of his previous meetings with the top-ranked Australian, including their Australian Open fourth-round clash earlier this year.

Yet De Minaur’s confidence is high right now, as he enjoys a career-best clay-court season.

Sinner was forced to dig deep in his first-round victory against American Tommy Paul, saving three match points in a dramatic three-hour battle.

In women’s doubles action, Storm Sanders and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai powered into the quarterfinals. The top-seeded duo needed only 65 minutes to overcome Poland’s Alicja Rosolska and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe 6-2 6-4 in second-round action.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez lost their second-round match against Ukrainain Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Aussies in action – Madrid

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3

Women’s doubles, second round

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) 6-2 6-4

Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA)



Women’s doubles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Alize Cornet (FRA) v [8] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

