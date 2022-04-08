Australia's Jordan Thompson has lost in the second round at an ATP 250 tournament on clay in Houston.

Houston, USA, 8 April 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson made a promising start in his second-round showdown with fifth seed Cristian Garin at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston. However, the Aussie hope was eventually beaten in three sets.

World No.29 Garin posted a hard-fought 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory in their two-hour and 11-minute battle.

Thompson will rue missed opportunities after converting only two of the 10 break points he earned in the match.

Garin, the tournament’s 2019 champion, took his chances. The 25-year-old from Chile won four of the five break points he earned, helping him progress to the quarterfinals.

Thompson’s loss leaves Nick Kyrgios as the last Australian in the singles draw.

In doubles action, top seeds Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell continued their dominant run. The Aussie duo needed only 55 minutes to eliminate American Nicholas Monroe and Brazil’s Fernando Romboli 6-2 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios and his American partner Jack Sock were beaten in their quarterfinal, as were Aussie pair Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.

Aussies in action – Houston

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[5] Cristian Garin (CHI) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) 6-2 6-2

Ivan Sabanov (SRB)/Matej Sabanov (SRB) d [3] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) 6-4 6-2

Pablo Cuevas (URU)/Hunter Reese (USA) d Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 5-7 6-3 [10-4]



COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA)



Men’s doubles, semifinals

[1] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Pablo Cuevas (URU)/Hunter Reese (USA)

