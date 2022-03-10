Social round-up: Celebrations in green and gold
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 10 March 2022 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up begins with Davis Cup celebrations …
Alex de Minaur played a starring role in Australia’s qualifying victory against Hungary in Sydney over the weekend, winning both of his singles matches:
Thanasi Kokkinakis was excited to make his first appearance in the team competition since 2015 and help secure Australia’s spot in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals:
What a week!! 🇦🇺🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/71mX1UH1YY
— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 6, 2022
Proud captain Lleyton Hewitt, the most decorated Davis Cup player in the nation’s history, credited #teamwork and #passion for Australia’s thrilling triumph:
Meanwhile, our world No.1 Ash Barty wrote about her recent visit to Uluru:
Reflecting on an opportunity to visit Uluru and live out a childhood dream ❤️ @codesportsau https://t.co/3fYvlYdlyj
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) March 6, 2022
Daria Saville celebrated her 28th birthday at Indian Wells:
Nick Kyrgios is having fun in the Californian desert this week too:
While Storm Sanders is excited to make her Indian Wells debut:
Recently retired Dylan Alcott featured on a special celebrity edition of television program Gogglebox Australia:
Ticked off a life goal and hit the @goggleboxau couch with my man @andyallencooks. Come watch us talk crap – tonight 830pm on @channel10au xx #goggleboxau pic.twitter.com/VlWPTDzVp2
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 3, 2022
Five Aussie players were crowned champions at the Bendigo Pro Tour event:
Congratulations to the Bendigo Pro Tour champions 🏆
Men’s singles – @LiTuTennis 🇦🇺
Women’s singles – @asiamuhammad 🇺🇸
Men’s doubles – Callum Puttergill & Brandon Walkin 🇦🇺
Women’s singles – @jaimeef17 and @EllenPerez95 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ttaymA0mwV
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 7, 2022
Ajla Tomljanovic shared a political message, pleading for love not war:
🙏🏼 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/lrnvjNr8zl
— Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) March 5, 2022
While John-Patrick Smith was among the many Australians heartbroken by the shock passing of cricket legend, and avid tennis fan, Shane Warne:
Shane Warne what a guy! Going to be sadly missed. Thanks for all the memories. Another gone too soon RIP 🙏🏻
— JP Smith (@jpatsmith) March 4, 2022
A sporting legend in every respect…
Our thoughts are with the family and many friends of Shane Warne. Deeply loved throughout the entire world, including in our tennis community. pic.twitter.com/qzJ6iPh0oL
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 5, 2022
