Australia, 10 March 2022 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with Davis Cup celebrations …

Alex de Minaur played a starring role in Australia’s qualifying victory against Hungary in Sydney over the weekend, winning both of his singles matches:

Thanasi Kokkinakis was excited to make his first appearance in the team competition since 2015 and help secure Australia’s spot in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals:

Proud captain Lleyton Hewitt, the most decorated Davis Cup player in the nation’s history, credited #teamwork and #passion for Australia’s thrilling triumph:

Meanwhile, our world No.1 Ash Barty wrote about her recent visit to Uluru:

Reflecting on an opportunity to visit Uluru and live out a childhood dream ❤️ ⁦@codesportsau⁩ https://t.co/3fYvlYdlyj — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) March 6, 2022

Daria Saville celebrated her 28th birthday at Indian Wells:

Nick Kyrgios is having fun in the Californian desert this week too:

While Storm Sanders is excited to make her Indian Wells debut:

Recently retired Dylan Alcott featured on a special celebrity edition of television program Gogglebox Australia:

Ticked off a life goal and hit the @goggleboxau couch with my man @andyallencooks. Come watch us talk crap – tonight 830pm on @channel10au xx #goggleboxau pic.twitter.com/VlWPTDzVp2 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 3, 2022

Five Aussie players were crowned champions at the Bendigo Pro Tour event:

Congratulations to the Bendigo Pro Tour champions 🏆 Men’s singles – @LiTuTennis 🇦🇺

Women’s singles – @asiamuhammad 🇺🇸

Men’s doubles – Callum Puttergill & Brandon Walkin 🇦🇺

Women’s singles – @jaimeef17 and @EllenPerez95 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ttaymA0mwV — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 7, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic shared a political message, pleading for love not war:

While John-Patrick Smith was among the many Australians heartbroken by the shock passing of cricket legend, and avid tennis fan, Shane Warne:

Shane Warne what a guy! Going to be sadly missed. Thanks for all the memories. Another gone too soon RIP 🙏🏻 — JP Smith (@jpatsmith) March 4, 2022

A sporting legend in every respect… Our thoughts are with the family and many friends of Shane Warne. Deeply loved throughout the entire world, including in our tennis community. pic.twitter.com/qzJ6iPh0oL — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 5, 2022

