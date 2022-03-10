Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 10 March 2022

This week’s social round-up begins with Davis Cup celebrations …

Alex de Minaur played a starring role in Australia’s qualifying victory against Hungary in Sydney over the weekend, winning both of his singles matches:

Thanasi Kokkinakis was excited to make his first appearance in the team competition since 2015 and help secure Australia’s spot in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals:

Proud captain Lleyton Hewitt, the most decorated Davis Cup player in the nation’s history, credited #teamwork and #passion for Australia’s thrilling triumph:

Meanwhile, our world No.1 Ash Barty wrote about her recent visit to Uluru:

Daria Saville celebrated her 28th birthday at Indian Wells:

Nick Kyrgios is having fun in the Californian desert this week too:

While Storm Sanders is excited to make her Indian Wells debut:

Recently retired Dylan Alcott featured on a special celebrity edition of television program Gogglebox Australia:

Five Aussie players were crowned champions at the Bendigo Pro Tour event:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared a political message, pleading for love not war:

While John-Patrick Smith was among the many Australians heartbroken by the shock passing of cricket legend, and avid tennis fan, Shane Warne:

