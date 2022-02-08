Thanasi Kokkinakis is among several Australians enjoying significant ranking milestones this week.

Australia, 8 February 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis has returned to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old jumps seven places to world No.94 this week. It is Kokkinakis’ highest ranking since January 2016 and it is just short of six years since he was last ranked since the world’s top 100.

Aleksandar Vukic continues to rise too, improving two places this week to a career-high No.138.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.34 -1 James Duckworth No.55 -9 Alexei Popyrin No.66 -1 Jordan Thompson No.83 -5 John Millman No.89 +5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +7 Nick Kyrgios No.122 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.138 +2 Chris O’Connell No.148 -1 Alex Bolt No.174 -17

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is at a career-high in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 28-year-old improves one place to world No.39 this week, matching the career-high she first achieved in April 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.39 +1 Astra Sharma No.91 -1 Maddison Inglis No.129 -14 Storm Sanders No.148 -21 Lizette Cabrera No.188 -1 Arina Rodionova No.193 0 Ellen Perez No.209 -2 Seone Mendez No.224 -8 Priscilla Hon No.259 +1

Men’s doubles

John Peers has returned to the world’s top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The resurgent 33-year-old rises two spots to world No.10 this week, marking the first time since October 2018 that Peers has been ranked inside the elite category.

Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are both at new career-high rankings this week, while Max Purcell is back inside the world’s top 30 and one place shy of his career-best.

John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover of the week, improving five spots to world No.61 after his Pune final appearance alongside fellow Aussie Luke Saville.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 +2 Matthew Ebden No.25 -1 Max Purcell No.29 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.38 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.45 +1 Luke Saville No.54 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.61 +5 Matt Reid No.86 +1 Marc Polmans No.129 -1 Alex de Minaur No.143 +2

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez have set new career-highs in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old Sanders rises one spot to world No.18, while 26-year-old Perez improves one place to world No.34.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.14 0 Storm Sanders No.18 +1 Ellen Perez No.34 +1 Arina Rodionova No.68 +1 Astra Sharma No.94 0 Ash Barty No.102 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.149 0 Lizette Cabrera No.224 -37 Destanee Aiava No.240 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.259 +1

