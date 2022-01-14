Australian John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have advanced to the men's doubles final at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Sydney.

Sydney, Australia, 14 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek are through to the men’s doubles final at this week’s Sydney Tennis Classic.

The third-seeded combination scored a 7-6(2) 6-3 victory against all-Aussie duo Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin in semifinal action at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre today.

A dominant serving display helped Peers and Polasek record victory in 67 minutes. They fired six aces, won 92 per cent of first serve points and conceded only 13 points across their service games.

This effort propels 33-year-old Peers into his sixth ATP final on home soil – and first since a runner-up finish at Australian Open 2019.

World No.13 Peers is aiming to capture his 26th career ATP doubles title and second alongside 36-year-old Polasek.

After teaming up for the first time in August last year, Peers and world No.9 Polasek won 16 of their final 20 matches together for the season. This included a title-winning run at Indian Wells.

They will now face Italian duo and Australian Open 2015 champions Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in tomorrow’s final.

Sydney Tennis Classic

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-3



COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA)

