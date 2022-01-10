Melbourne, Australia, 10 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Lizette Cabrera and Ellen Perez lead the Aussie charge in the Australian Open 2022 women’s qualifying singles draw. They are among 14 local contenders determined to earn a coveted main draw spot.

They are hoping to join eight Australians already in the main draw. Ash Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma are direct acceptances, while Storm Sanders, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Daria Saville and Sam Stosur have all received wildcards.

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition will be held across five days at Melbourne Park, beginning today. To qualify, players must win three matches.

Meet our Australian contenders:

[30] Arina Rodionova, 32, Victoria

The crafty Rodionova is making her 10th Australian Open qualifying appearance. She has advanced to the final round on four occasions and qualified in 2011. The world No.152 is the highest-ranked and most-experienced Australian player in this year’s qualifying field.

Australian Open career record: 1-5 (10-8 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2020

Lizette Cabrera, 24, Queensland

The promising world No.173, who achieved a career-high of No.119 in February 2020, is aiming to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. She has contested Australian Open qualifying once before, reaching the second round in 2019.

Australian Open career record: 0-4 (1-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021

Ellen Perez, 26, New South Wales

The left-handed world No.196 qualified at Wimbledon last year and reached the final qualifying round at Roland Garros. Making Olympic and Billie Jean King Cup debuts were also highlights in a career-best season for Perez, who is a top 50-ranked doubles player.

Australian Open career record: 0-1 (2-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2019

Seone Mendez, 22, New South Wales

Contesting Grand Slam qualifying for only the second time, the world No.239 is looking to build on promising 2021 results. The European-based Mendez advanced to her first WTA-level quarterfinal in August and broke into the Australian top 10.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying first round 2021

Jaimee Fourlis, 22, Victoria

The Melbourne local made a promising return from a shoulder injury last year, winning an ITF title on Spanish hard courts in August. Using a protected ranking of No.251 to enter, world No.329-ranked Fourlis is determined to earn a third AO main draw appearance.

Australian Open career record: 1-2 (0-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2017

[WC] Destanee Aiava, 21, Victoria

An exceptional ball striker, the world No.316 qualified at a WTA tournament for the fourth time in her career at last week’s Melbourne Summer Set. Aiava has twice reached the final qualifying round at a Grand Slam tournament, including at AO 2020.

Australian Open career record: 0-4 (2-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

[WC] Abbie Myers, 27, New South Wales

Making her sixth appearance in an Australian Open qualifying draw, the world No.441 is seeking a first Grand Slam-level win. Myers, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No.257 in April 2019, plays Brit Katie Swan in the first round.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-5 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying first round 2013, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021

[WC] Alexandra Bozovic, 22, New South Wales

Contesting Australian Open qualifying for the third time, Bozovic is targeting a first win at Grand Slam level. After pushing world No.68 Kaia Kanepi to three sets in an ITF semifinal last September, Bozovic has proven she can test the world’s best players.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying first round 2019, 2021

[WC] Taylah Preston, 16, Western Australia

Preston won 25 of her 28 singles matches on the ITF World Junior Tour last year and was named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards. Making her Grand Slam-level debut, she is the youngest player in the draw.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

[WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, 17, South Australia

The highly-rated teen is making her second AO qualifying appearance. The world No.1467 showed her promise at last week’s Adelaide International, scoring her biggest career win to date against world No.145 Rebecca Marino in qualifying.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying first round 2021

[WC] Kimberly Birrell, 23, Queensland

The world No.740 made an impressive return from injury last week, beating world No.112 Martina Trevisan in her first competitive appearance in 10 months. With two career top-60 wins at Melbourne Park, Birrell is proven performer at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open career record: 2-3 (0-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Third round 2019

[WC] Talia Gibson, 17, Western Australia

The rising teenager from Perth, who broke into the top 40 in the ITF World Junior rankings in 2021, is making her Grand Slam-level debut. Gibson, who won multiple national titles as a junior, lists winning the Australian Open as her biggest dream.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

[WC] Zoe Hives, 25, Victoria

Injury has proven Hives’ toughest opponent in recent years. The world No.625 has not played a professional match since September 2019, but is ready to resume her career. With a career-high ranking of No.140, her talent is no secret.

Australian Open career record: 1-1 (0-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2019

[WC] Catherine Aulia, 17, New South Wales

The rising teen won two ITF World Junior Tour titles in 2021, capturing back-to-back titles in Mornington, and was named Tennis NSW’s Female Junior Athlete of the Year. Currently unranked, this is only her second professional tournament appearance.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

