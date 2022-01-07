After scoring her first top-20 win this week, Priscilla Hon has been rewarded with an Australian Open 2022 main draw wildcard.

Melbourne, Australia, 7 January 2022 | tennis.com.au

Priscilla Hon has been handed the final women’s singles main draw wildcard for Australian Open 2022.

The 23-year-old from Queensland, currently ranked No.263, is set to make her fourth main draw appearance at her home Grand Slam.

“I feel really thankful,” said Hon, whose best Australian Open result is reaching the second round in 2020.

“I’ve worked really hard to be a contender for the wildcard and actually receiving it means so much to me. I wish I didn’t need one and hopefully this will be one of my last ones before I can get in on my own ranking. I’ll keep pushing and working to make that happen.”

Hon, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.118 in October 2019, missed last year’s Australian Open due to a hip injury.

She proved she is one to watch at this week’s Adelaide International, scoring a career-best win against world No.17 Petra Kvitova.

“I’m going to try keep the momentum going by not putting too much pressure on myself,” Hon said.

“I’ve built some confidence from this week and nothing changes from now on. Each match I go out there and keep working on what I have been and just enjoy it. I love being able to play at home in Australia and I want to enjoy every minute of it.”

Hon is one of eight main draw wildcard recipients for Australian Open 2022, joining previously-announced compatriots Storm Sanders, Maddison Inglis, Sam Stosur and Daria Saville.

Australian Open 2022

Women’s main draw singles wildcards

Player Rank Diane Parry (FRA) 115 Wang Xiyu (CHN) 131 Storm Sanders (AUS) 132 Maddison Inglis (AUS) 141 Robin Anderson (USA) 172 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 263 Sam Stosur (AUS) 383 Daria Saville (AUS) 421

A further eight Australians have received Australian Open 2022 women’s singles qualifying wildcards. This includes teenage talents Talia Gibson (17), Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (17), Taylah Preston (16) and Catherine Aulia (17).

Australian Open 2022

Women’s qualifying singles wildcards

Player Rank Destanee Aiava (AUS) 316 Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) 451 Zoe Hives (AUS) 625 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 740 Talia Gibson (AUS) 1237 Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) 1467 Taylah Preston (AUS) – Catherine Aulia (AUS) –

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 10 January. Main draw action follows from Monday 17 January.