Defending champions prove too strong for Team Australia at ATP Cup
World No.2 Daniil Medvedev has steered Team Russia to victory against local hopes, Team Australia, at the ATP Cup.
Sydney, Australia, 4 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Team Russia has powered to a thrilling 3-0 win against Team Australia in ATP Cup action at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney tonight.
World No.2 Daniil Medvedev sealed victory for his nation, outsmarting Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-2 in a highly-anticipated contest.
Not even a vocal home crowd could help world No.34 De Minaur stop the all-conquering Russian, who won a tour-leading 62 matches last season.
Medvedev showed the brilliance that helped him capture last year’s US Open title, producing a measured performance against the in-form Aussie. Medvedev lost just 14 points on serve in the 80-minute match.
Medvedev gets the win for Russia 🇷🇺 Watch the #ATPCup on @channel9 and @9now pic.twitter.com/6HZ04sna9H
— Channel9 (@Channel9) January 4, 2022
Earlier in the evening, world No.167 Roman Safiullin spoiled James Duckworth’s ATP Cup debut.
The unheralded 24-year-old was fearless in a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory, striking 12 aces and 33 winners in total.
Safiullin also dominated on serve, conceding only 18 points, to prevent world No.49 Duckworth from building any momentum in their one-hour and 58-minute battle.
One to watch 👀
🇷🇺 Roman Safiullin reigns superior against James Duckworth 7-6(6), 6-4 to give #TeamRussia a 1-0 lead against #TeamAustralia.#ATPCup pic.twitter.com/PHJYFA21Ov
— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 4, 2022
Medvedev and Safiullin continued their winning form in doubles, combining brilliantly to beat Aussie pair John Peers and Luke Saville in a high-quality three-set battle.
The Russian duo edged out a 7-6(7) 3-6 [10-6] victory to complete a clean-sweep of the tie.
Tonight’s result boosts Team Russia’s chances of finishing on top of Group B and advancing to the semifinals. The defending champions are unbeaten so far this week and can secure a semifinal spot with victory against Team Italy in their final round-robin match on Thursday.
Team Australia next faces Team France, led by world No.35 Ugo Humbert, on Thursday evening.
Results – ATP Cup 2021
Team Russia d Team Australia 3-0
Roman Safiullin (RUS) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-2
Daniil Medvedev/Roman Safiullin (RUS) d John Peers/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-6(7) 3-6 [10-6]