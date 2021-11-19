Eleven Australians have finished the 2021 season ranked inside the world's top 200 in doubles, led by Sam Stosur at world No.16.

Australia, 19 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur has ended the 2021 season as Australia’s top-ranked woman in doubles.

The enduring 37-year-old captured two titles in 2021, including the US Open, to finish the season at world No.16. It is the seventh time Stosur has concluded a season ranked inside the world’s top 20 in doubles.

Storm Sanders finishes the 2021 season at a career-high world No.30, having halved her ranking in a stunning year. A Wimbledon semifinal and US Open quarterfinal appearances were highlights for the 27-year-old.

Ellen Perez has recorded her best year-end ranking too, ending the season at world No.42, while Arina Rodionova has finished inside the world’s top 100 for an eighth consecutive season.

Olivia Tjandramulia ends the 2021 season at a career-high No.161, an improvement of 168 places from last year’s year-end position, while Olivia Gadecki finishes her impressive debut season at a career-high of world No.178.

Women’s doubles

Australian top 20 Player Age Year-end ranking Ranking points 1 Sam Stosur 37 No.16 3541 2 Storm Sanders 27 No.30 2590 3 Ellen Perez 26 No.42 2060 4 Arina Rodionova 31 No.64 1386 5 Ash Barty 25 No.102 1006 6 Astra Sharma 26 No.107 932 7 Ajla Tomljanovic 28 No.141 673 8 Olivia Tjandramulia 24 No.161 576 9 Olivia Gadecki 19 No.178 515 10 Jaimee Fourlis 22 No.194 476 11 Lizette Cabrera 23 No.200 448 12 Maddison Inglis 23 No.210 434 13 Abbie Myers 27 No.238 375 14 Ivana Popovic 21 No.250 355 15 Destanee Aiava 21 No.271 331 16 Belinda Woolcock 26 No.273 330 17 Seone Mendez 22 No.333 261 18 Alison Bai 31 No.347 253 19 Anastasia Rodionova 39 No.349 252 20 Kaylah McPhee 23 No.371 232

