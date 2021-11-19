Ash Barty confirmed as year-end No.1
Eight Australian women have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 200 in singles, headlined by world No.1 Ash Barty.
Australia, 19 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Ash Barty has claimed the year-end world No.1 singles ranking for the third year in a row.
Only Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have previously achieved this accomplishment in WTA Tour history, placing the Wimbledon 2021 champion in elite company.
The 25-year-old Australian, who won a tour-leading five titles during 2021, held the top ranking throughout the season and was formally recognised as the year-end No.1 in this week’s rankings.
Your 2021 year-end No.1's!
Congratulations on a great season, @ashbarty and @K_Siniakova pic.twitter.com/FV3waouh6n
— wta (@WTA) November 18, 2021
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s No.2-ranked woman, ends her impressive season at world No.45. It is the second time the 28-year-old has finished a season inside the top 50, having also achieved the feat in 2018. A first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon was Tomljanovic’s season highlight.
Astra Sharma has recorded her first top-100 finish, ending the year at world No.96. The athletic 26-year-old rose 32 spots from her 2020 mark, boosting by claiming a first WTA singles title at Charleston in April.
Storm Sanders improved 153 positions this season, ending her career-best year at world No.129, while Ellen Perez recorded her highest finish to a season in three years, improving 41 positions to No.193.
> VOTE NOW: Storm Sanders is nominated for the Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award
Seone Mendez rose 63 spots in 2021, with the 22-year-old recording her best-ever year-end ranking at world No.212.
Olivia Gadecki was the biggest mover of the year. After starting the season unranked, the 19-year-old ended an exceptional debut season at world No.230 and inside the Australian top 10.
|Women’s singles
Australian top 20
|Player
|Age
|Year-end ranking
|Ranking points
|1
|Ash Barty
|25
|No.1
|7582
|2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|28
|No.45
|1395
|3
|Astra Sharma
|26
|No.96
|806
|4
|Storm Sanders
|27
|No.129
|581
|5
|Maddison Inglis
|23
|No.136
|549
|6
|Arina Rodionova
|31
|No.152
|478
|7
|Lizette Cabrera
|23
|No.172
|409
|8
|Ellen Perez
|26
|No.193
|348
|9
|Seone Mendez
|22
|No.212
|322
|10
|Olivia Gadecki
|19
|No.230
|301
|11
|Priscilla Hon
|23
|No.256
|266
|12
|Destanee Aiava
|21
|No.310
|208
|13
|Jaimee Fourlis
|22
|No.323
|196
|14
|Sam Stosur
|37
|No.378
|153
|15
|Daria Gavrilova
|27
|No.419
|126
|16
|Alexandra Bozovic
|22
|No.450
|111
|17
|Abbie Myers
|27
|No.451
|111
|18
|Ivana Popovic
|21
|No.454
|110
|19
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|24
|No.518
|88
|20
|Olivia Rogowska
|30
|No.537
|84
> VIEW: Full year-end WTA Tour singles rankings
> READ: Sam Stosur finishes 2021 as top-ranked Australian woman in doubles