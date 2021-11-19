Eight Australian women have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 200 in singles, headlined by world No.1 Ash Barty.

Australia, 19 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ash Barty has claimed the year-end world No.1 singles ranking for the third year in a row.

Only Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have previously achieved this accomplishment in WTA Tour history, placing the Wimbledon 2021 champion in elite company.

The 25-year-old Australian, who won a tour-leading five titles during 2021, held the top ranking throughout the season and was formally recognised as the year-end No.1 in this week’s rankings.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia’s No.2-ranked woman, ends her impressive season at world No.45. It is the second time the 28-year-old has finished a season inside the top 50, having also achieved the feat in 2018. A first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon was Tomljanovic’s season highlight.

Astra Sharma has recorded her first top-100 finish, ending the year at world No.96. The athletic 26-year-old rose 32 spots from her 2020 mark, boosting by claiming a first WTA singles title at Charleston in April.

Storm Sanders improved 153 positions this season, ending her career-best year at world No.129, while Ellen Perez recorded her highest finish to a season in three years, improving 41 positions to No.193.

Seone Mendez rose 63 spots in 2021, with the 22-year-old recording her best-ever year-end ranking at world No.212.

Olivia Gadecki was the biggest mover of the year. After starting the season unranked, the 19-year-old ended an exceptional debut season at world No.230 and inside the Australian top 10.

Women’s singles

Australian top 20 Player Age Year-end ranking Ranking points 1 Ash Barty 25 No.1 7582 2 Ajla Tomljanovic 28 No.45 1395 3 Astra Sharma 26 No.96 806 4 Storm Sanders 27 No.129 581 5 Maddison Inglis 23 No.136 549 6 Arina Rodionova 31 No.152 478 7 Lizette Cabrera 23 No.172 409 8 Ellen Perez 26 No.193 348 9 Seone Mendez 22 No.212 322 10 Olivia Gadecki 19 No.230 301 11 Priscilla Hon 23 No.256 266 12 Destanee Aiava 21 No.310 208 13 Jaimee Fourlis 22 No.323 196 14 Sam Stosur 37 No.378 153 15 Daria Gavrilova 27 No.419 126 16 Alexandra Bozovic 22 No.450 111 17 Abbie Myers 27 No.451 111 18 Ivana Popovic 21 No.454 110 19 Olivia Tjandramulia 24 No.518 88 20 Olivia Rogowska 30 No.537 84

