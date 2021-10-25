Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ellen Perez and James Duckworth are among the Australian players enjoying ranking rises this week.

Australia, 25 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

James Duckworth is at a new career-high of world No.51 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises one place after a second-round appearance in Moscow.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the Australian top 10, improving three places to world No.175. He replaces Marc Polmans, who drops 32 spots to world No.185.

Rinky Hijikata is at a new career-high this week, rising seven spots to world No.426. As is Li Tu, who improves 31 places to world No.650.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.32 -6 James Duckworth No.51 +1 John Millman No.57 +1 Jordan Thompson No.71 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.77 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.91 +4 Alex Bolt No.132 +2 Christopher O’Connell No.146 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.175 +3 Max Purcell No.176 -1

Women’s singles

Ellen Perez returns to the world’s top 200 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, rising two places to world No.199. The 26-year-old is one of eight Australian women currently in the top 200.

World No.1 Ash Barty leads the way. The 25-year-old has opted not to defend her WTA Finals title in coming weeks, revealing she is shutting down her career-best season to prepare for the Australian summer.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.43 0 Astra Sharma No.96 -1 Storm Sanders No.120 -1 Maddison Inglis No.128 -1 Arina Rodionova No.160 0 Lizette Cabrera No.163 0 Ellen Perez No.199 +2 Seone Mendez No.208 -2 Priscilla Hon No.215 -1

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains the highest-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Rinky Hijikata is the biggest mover of the week, rising 135 places to a career-high world No.650 after claiming his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in Portugal.

Tristan Schoolkate is at a new career-high too, improving 18 spots to world No.593 after compiling a 6-2 win-loss record at ITF events in France in recent weeks.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.16 -3 Luke Saville No.27 0 Max Purcell No.29 -1 Matthew Ebden No.61 0 John-Patrick Smith No.72 -1 Matt Reid No.86 0 Marc Polmans No.107 +1 Alex de Minaur No.133 -4 Jordan Thompson No.186 0 John Millman No.197 +1

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez captured her third career WTA Tour doubles title over the weekend, crowned champion in Tenerife alongside Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri. The victory propels 26-year-old Perez up three places to world No.42 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Ivana Popovic is the biggest mover of the week, improving 27 places to a career-high world No.257. The 21-year-old has made back-to-back quarterfinals appearances at ITF tournaments in America over the past fortnight alongside fellow Aussie Abbie Myers, who rises 22 spots this week to world No.230.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.19 0 Storm Sanders No.33 0 Ellen Perez No.42 +3 Arina Rodionova No.69 -1 Ash Barty No.100 -3 Astra Sharma No.110 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.141 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.180 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.186 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.195 -1

