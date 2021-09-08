Australian Sam Stosur has advanced to a US Open women's doubles semifinal for the sixth time in her stellar career.

New York, USA, 8 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai have reached the women’s doubles semifinals at the US Open.

It matches their career-best result as a team in New York, having also advanced to the final four together in 2018.

The No.14 seeds progressed with a 6-2 6-3 victory against Australia’s Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide in quarterfinal action today. They hit 24 winners and only faced a single break point against the No.10 seeds in the 81-minute match.

The impressive performance maintains 37-year-old Stosur’s unbeaten record in US Open women’s doubles quarterfinal matches, improving her career record to six wins from six matches.

By making her sixth US Open women’s doubles semifinal, Stosur further cements her position as one of Australia’s most successful players in the Open era.

With 16 years between her first and current semifinal, Stosur has set a new Australian record for longest span between appearances.

While only one woman – Wendy Turnbull, who made seven US Open doubles semifinal appearances – has reached this stage more.

US Open women’s doubles – Australian semifinalists in Open era Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975 Judy Dalton 1970, 1971 Kerry Reid 1970, 1971, 1977, 1978 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972, 1973, 1974 Lesley Hunt 1972, 1974 Janet Young 1973 Wendy Turnbull 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986 Elizabeth Smylie 1987, 1990 Hana Mandlikova 1989 Nicole Bradtke 1989 Rennae Stubbs 1995, 1998, 2001, 2007, 2009 Kristine Radford 1995 Nicole Pratt 2002 Sam Stosur 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2021 Anastasia Rodionova 2010 Casey Dellacqua 2013, 2015 Ash Barty 2013, 2018, 2019

Note: Bold = Title-winning runs

Stosur and Zhang, who were the Australian Open 2019 champions, will play either seventh-seeded duo Alexa Guarachi of Chile and American Desirae Krawczyk or Romanians Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinals.

The No.14-seeded Stosur and Zhang have not dropped a set yet this tournament and are currently on a nine-match winning streak, which includes claiming the Cincinnati title last month.

Currently ranked No.55 in doubles, Stosur is now projected to return to the world’s top 40 and overtake 27-year-old Sanders as Australia’s top-ranked woman.

There was mixed results today for Australians in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

John Peers progressed to his third career US Open semifinal, however Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden lost a heart-breaking battle after holding four match points.

> READ: Peers into US Open men’s doubles semifinals

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d [10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [3] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 6-2 6-3

[4] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) 7-6(7) 6-7(6) 7-6(10)



Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) d [Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) 3-6 6-3 [10-4] Boys’ singles, second round

[6] Victor Lilov (USA) d Philip Sekulic (AUS) 7-6(2) 4-6 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v TBC

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR) Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN)