John Millman's winning run at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington has ended in the quarterfinals.

Washington, USA, 7 August 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Washington, USA

Australian John Millman has been eliminated in the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

American wildcard Jenson Brooksby scored a 6-1 6-2 victory against the No.11-seeded Aussie, conceding only 11 points on serve in a dominant 67-minute display.

Millman also lost in the doubles quarterfinals today. New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Melo recorded a 3-6 6-1 [10-8] victory against Millman and Alex de Minaur.

Aussies in action – Washington

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Jenson Brooksby (USA) d [11] John Millman (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS) 3-6 6-1 [10-8]

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Australia’s Seone Mendez made a promising start in her first WTA-level quarterfinal, taking the first set off second seed and former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic.

However, the German fought back and was leading 6-7(6) 6-4 5-1 when play was suspended.

The quarterfinal match, at a WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca, resumes tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Cluj-Napoca

TO FINISH

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[2] Andrea Petkovic (GER) leads [Q] Seone Mendez (AUS) 6-7(6) 6-4 5-1