Australians Marc Polmans and Maddison Inglis have recorded impressive clay-court wins at tour-level events in Europe.

Gstaad, Switzerland, 20 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Gstaad, Switzerland

Marc Polmans has made a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad, overcoming local qualifier Sandro Ehrat in straight sets.

The 24-year-old Australian’s 7-5 6-3 victory is his fifth career win at tour-level and sets up a second-round meeting with world No.19 Cristian Garin.

It is a rematch of their Wimbledon second-round clash a month ago, which Garin won in four tight sets. World No.147 Polmans has plenty to play for against the fourth-seeded Garin, hoping to advance to his maiden ATP Tour-level quarterfinal and also score a first top-20 win.

Aussies in action – Gstaad

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Marc Polmans (AUS) d [Q] Sandro Ehrat (SUI) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Marc Polmans (AUS) v [4] Cristian Garin (CHI)



Palermo, Italy

Maddison Inglis has scored her first tour-level main draw win on clay to advance to the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Palermo.

The 23-year-old Australian recorded a 6-2 6-3 victory against Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone. It marks only the third time in her career that world No.142-ranked Inglis has progressed to the second round at a WTA Tour event.

Inglis plays either top-seeded American Danielle Collins or German qualifier Katharina Gerlach in the second round.

Aussies in action – Palermo

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 6-2 6-3



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[7] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Katarina Zavatska (UKR)

Women’s singles, second round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v TBC

Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Vivian Heisen (GER) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) v Olga Danilovic (SRB)/Elena Gabriela Ruse (ROU)