Australia’s James Duckworth has advanced to the second round in the gentlemen's singles draw at Wimbledon 2021.

London, UK, 1 July 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian James Duckworth has recorded his first main draw singles win at Wimbledon in six years.

The world No.91 scored a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory against Moldova’s Radu Albot in first-round action at the All England Club today.

Albot, a 31-year-old ranked No.93, had won his only previous match against Duckworth. However it was the Australian who dominated their meeting at Court 8, with Duckworth hitting 29 winners in the two-hour victory.

It is the 29-year-old’s third Grand Slam match win of the year, marking his best-ever result in a single season.

Today’s victory also equals Duckworth’s career-best result at Wimbledon, having also advanced to the second round in 2015.

Duckworth, who has a 0-7 career win-loss record in second-round matches at major tournaments, will play American Sam Querrey in the next round. The three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist eliminated No.11 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the opening round.

Jordan Thompson scored his biggest Grand Slam win today, upsetting No.12 seed Casper Ruud in a five-set battle. While Ajla Tomljanovic matched her best Wimbledon result by reaching the second round.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Radu Albot (MDA) 6-4 6-4 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [12] Casper Ruud (NOR) 7-6(6) 7-6(3) 2-6 2-6 6-2

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7

Kei Nishikori (JPN) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-4

[13] Gael Monfils (FRA) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 4-6 6-2 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-2 7-6(5)

Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) d [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Ladies’ singles, first round

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Sam Querrey (USA)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [29] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v [17] Cristian Garin (CHI)

Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

