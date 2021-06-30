Australia's Marc Polmans has made a memorable Wimbledon debut, scoring a four-set victory against former quarterfinalist Yen-Hsun Lu to move into the second round.

London, UK, 30 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Marc Polmans is through to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old, who earned his place in a Grand Slam main draw as a qualifier for the first time in his career, has continued his winning run with a 6-2 7-5 4-6 6-1 victory over Wimbledon 2010 quarterfinalist Yen-Hsun Lu.

Polmans took two hours and 26 minutes to defeat the more experienced Lu, a 37-year-old from Chinese Taipei making his 15th main draw appearance at the All England Club.

The Australian impressively struck 43 winners and only 16 unforced errors to record his third career Grand Slam main draw win.

This effort matches his career-best major result, having previously made the second round at Australian Open 2020 (as a wildcard) and Roland Garros 2020 (as a lucky loser).

Looking to advance to his first major third-round, the No.154-ranked Polmans plays either No.17 seed Cristian Garin of Chile or Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles next.

Earlier today, world No.1 Ash Barty made a winning start to her Wimbledon campaign with a three-set victory against former world No.6 and cancer survivor Carla Suarez Navarro.

> READ: Barty enjoys winning start at Wimbledon

Wildcard Alex Bolt recorded his first main draw win at the All England Club, defeating world No.44 Filip Krajinovic in straight sets.

Australia’s No.1-ranked man Alex de Minaur wasn’t so fortunate, losing his opening-round match against 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda.

The No.15 seed entered the tournament in red-hot form, having won his fifth career ATP singles title in Eastbourne last week. However, he was unable to continue that momentum and lost in four sets.

> READ: De Minaur upset in Wimbledon first round

Chris O’Connell’s first-round match against No.13 seed Gael Monfils has extended to a third day. The match resumed with a third set tiebreak today, but play was suspended again in the fifth set due to slippery conditions.

With rain interrupting play again, first-round matches for James Duckworth, Ajla Tomljanovic and Ellen Perez were all rescheduled for tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-2 7-5 4-6 6-1

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5

Sebastian Korda (USA) d [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5)

Ladies’ singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

Shelby Rogers (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-1 5-7 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 2-3 to finish

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC



Ladies’ singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)



> READ: Doubles draws revealed for Wimbledon 2021