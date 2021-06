What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Grand Slam tennis dominates this week’s social round-up. But unfortunately Roland Garros is over for our Australian players, who are leaving Paris feeling a range of different emotions …

A heartbroken Ash Barty had a hip injury derail her campaign:

Until next time Paris ๐Ÿ’”โค๏ธ pic.twitter.com/JBAjmpnUQK — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) June 3, 2021

Ellen Perez enjoyed a career-best run in singles, reaching the final qualifying round. Her doubles campaign ended in disappointment though, with Chinese partner Zheng Saisai unable to play their second-round match:

Goodbye Roland Garros! Unfortunately my partner Saisai has had to withdraw from our second round doubles so thatโ€™s the end of the road for RG21. ๐Ÿฅบ Many things to be proud of this week. Grass szn awaits! ๐ŸŒฑ pic.twitter.com/p0PmUTv2V4 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) June 3, 2021

Max Purcell and Luke Saville are happy after reaching the third round in men’s doubles, a career-best effort for both in Paris:

Storm Sanders can’t wipe the smile off her face after qualifying for a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 26-year-old also recorded her first doubles win at Roland Garros:

Is there anyone happier than Dylan Alcott right now? The world No.1 is super excited after winning a third consecutive Roland Garros quad wheelchair singles title:

We did it! Three-peat here in Paris! ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ† Thank you everyone for the messages. I love and appreciate you! @rolandgarros #rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/qb4zNXUUWx — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 7, 2021

While Priscilla Hon is thankful to be back on tour after recovering from a hip injury:

Meanwhile, the grass-court season has begun for many of our Aussies already and Matt Ebden is thrilled:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her life away from the courts:

Start your engines. ๐ŸŽ๏ธ ๐Ÿ@Ajlatom had a busy week, from watching Formula 1 action at the Monaco Grand Prix, busting the boys' "deep talks," and baking cookies for @MattBerrettini and @felixtennis. ๐Ÿ˜‹๐Ÿช#MyTennisLife pic.twitter.com/MYr3nHy9P1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2021

John Millman is making observations:

Just an observation… Being overseas currently, itโ€™s apparent how far behind we are in our vaccine rollout. Probably many reasons for the delay but over here itโ€™s nice to see things returning to a more normal pace. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 8, 2021

Daria Gavrilova is checking out her favourite action shots:

And finally, Nick Kyrgios served up some inspiring words to his followers:

Keep an eye out for Australia’s No.3-ranked man on television soon, as it was announced this week he’ll be appearing as a commentator on the Nine Network’s Australian Ninja Warrior.

