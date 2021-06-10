What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Grand Slam tennis dominates this week’s social round-up. But unfortunately Roland Garros is over for our Australian players, who are leaving Paris feeling a range of different emotions …

A heartbroken Ash Barty had a hip injury derail her campaign:

Until next time Paris 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/JBAjmpnUQK — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) June 3, 2021

Ellen Perez enjoyed a career-best run in singles, reaching the final qualifying round. Her doubles campaign ended in disappointment though, with Chinese partner Zheng Saisai unable to play their second-round match:

Goodbye Roland Garros! Unfortunately my partner Saisai has had to withdraw from our second round doubles so that’s the end of the road for RG21. 🥺 Many things to be proud of this week. Grass szn awaits! 🌱 pic.twitter.com/p0PmUTv2V4 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) June 3, 2021

Max Purcell and Luke Saville are happy after reaching the third round in men’s doubles, a career-best effort for both in Paris:

Storm Sanders can’t wipe the smile off her face after qualifying for a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 26-year-old also recorded her first doubles win at Roland Garros:

Is there anyone happier than Dylan Alcott right now? The world No.1 is super excited after winning a third consecutive Roland Garros quad wheelchair singles title:

We did it! Three-peat here in Paris! 🏆🏆🏆 Thank you everyone for the messages. I love and appreciate you! @rolandgarros #rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/qb4zNXUUWx — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 7, 2021

While Priscilla Hon is thankful to be back on tour after recovering from a hip injury:

Meanwhile, the grass-court season has begun for many of our Aussies already and Matt Ebden is thrilled:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her life away from the courts:

Start your engines. 🏎️ 🏁@Ajlatom had a busy week, from watching Formula 1 action at the Monaco Grand Prix, busting the boys' "deep talks," and baking cookies for @MattBerrettini and @felixtennis. 😋🍪#MyTennisLife pic.twitter.com/MYr3nHy9P1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 5, 2021

John Millman is making observations:

Just an observation… Being overseas currently, it’s apparent how far behind we are in our vaccine rollout. Probably many reasons for the delay but over here it’s nice to see things returning to a more normal pace. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 8, 2021

Daria Gavrilova is checking out her favourite action shots:

And finally, Nick Kyrgios served up some inspiring words to his followers:

Keep an eye out for Australia’s No.3-ranked man on television soon, as it was announced this week he’ll be appearing as a commentator on the Nine Network’s Australian Ninja Warrior.

