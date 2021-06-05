Australians Alex de Minaur, Matt Reid and John Peers all lost their second-round men's doubles matches in Paris.

Paris, France, 5 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid were attempting to reach a first Grand Slam third round in doubles this week in Paris – but it wasn’t to be.

Argentine Marcelo Arevelo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands proved too strong for the Aussie duo in their second-round clash, scoring a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

John Peers and New Zealand’s Michael Venus also lost in the second round. Robin Haase of the Netherlands and German Jan-Lennard Struff recorded a 6-4 7-6(5) win against the No.10 seeds.

Peers and Venus came close to extending the match to three sets, building a 5-3 lead in the second set tiebreak. But they lost the final four points of the match.

These results leave Max Purcell and Luke Saville as the last remaining Aussies in the men’s doubles draw. They play No.2 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the third round.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d [10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) 6-4 7-6(5)

Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Women’s doubles, second round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)



Mixed doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

