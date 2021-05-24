Australia's Chris O'Connell has earned his place in the main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Serbia.

Belgrade, Serbia, 24 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Chris O’Connell is building important momentum ahead of his Roland Garros main draw debut.

The 26-year-old Australian has qualified for this week’s Belgrade Open, defeating Slovak Lukas Klein 7-6(7) 7-5 in the final qualifying round.

It is O’Connell’s second straight-sets win in as many days, providing a confidence boost in his return from an ankle injury.

The world No.129-ranked O’Connell, who has now qualified at three tour-level events this season, has drawn fellow qualifier and world No.119 Andrej Martin in the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament.

John-Patrick Smith is also competing in Belgrade this week, playing doubles alongside India’s Divij Sharan.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

RESULTS

Men’s singles qualifying, final round

[4] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [6] Lukas Klein (SVK) 7-6(7) 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Andrej Martin (SVK)

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Divij Sharan (IND) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Rafael Matos (BRA)

PARMA, ITALY

Three Australians – Max Purcell, Luke Saville and Matt Reid – feature in the doubles draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Italy this week.

Reid, who will partner Alex de Minaur at Roland Garros, is playing with New Zealand’s Michael Venus.

John Peers, Venus’ regular partner, is having a week off after their title-winning run in Geneva.

Aussies in action – Parma

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)/Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Matt Reid (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)