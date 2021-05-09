Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has recorded an opening-round win in the singles qualifying draw at the Italian Open.

Rome, Italy, 9 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic is one win away from earning a main draw place at the Italian Open in Rome.

The 28-year-old Australian has made a promising start at the WTA 1000 tournament, posting a 2-6 6-2 6-3 win against Czech Tereza Martincova in first-round singles qualifying action.

Tomljanovic, who is currently ranked No.78, now plays Roland Garros 2020 quarterfinalist Laura Siegemund in the final qualifying round.

The No.59-ranked German won their only previous meeting, which was at an ITF-level tournament 11 years ago.

Tomljanovic is aiming to join fellow Aussie Ash Barty in the main draw. The top-seeded Barty, who has an opening-round bye, faces a potential quarterfinal clash and Madrid final rematch with Aryna Sabalenka.

Alexei Popyrin’s qualifying bid is over, with the 21-year-old beaten in the opening round.

Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak recorded a 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-3 victory against the No.10-seeded Australian in a battle lasting two hours and 25 minutes.

Popyrin’s loss leaves Alex de Minaur and John Millman as the sole Aussie representatives in the men’s singles draw.

Aussies in action – Rome

RESULTS

Women’s singles qualifying, first round

[14] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Tereza Martincova (CZE) 2-6 6-2 6-3

Men’s singles qualifying, first round

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) d [10] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(6) 6-7(4) 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles qualifying, final round

[14] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [3] Laura Siegemund (GER)

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bye

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Men’s doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)/Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Oliver Marach (AUT)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)