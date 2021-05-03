Ranking movers: Kokkinakis returns to Aussie top 10
Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the world's top 200 and moves to No.10 among Aussie men in the latest rankings.
Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the Australian top 10. The 25-year-old overtakes Aleksandar Vukic in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, improving nine places to world No.200 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Italy last week.
Kokkinakis has built an 11-6 win-loss record on tour since travelling overseas in March, helping him improve more than 40 places in the rankings over the past two months.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.24
|+1
|John Millman
|No.42
|-2
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.56
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.61
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.76
|+1
|James Duckworth
|No.101
|0
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.128
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.147
|+1
|Alex Bolt
|No.193
|-4
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.200
|+9
Ash Barty remains on top of the WTA Tour singles rankings, which are not being updated this week due to the two-week Madrid Open tournament currently in progress.
Barty is through to the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament, where she will face reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek for the first time.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.78
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.119
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.125
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.132
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.146
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.159
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.166
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.168
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.237
|0
Marc Polmans teamed with Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky to win an ATP Challenger title in the Czech Republic last week, helping him jump 15 spots in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
It is the 24-year-old Polmans’ first doubles title since October 2019.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.34
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.46
|-1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.65
|+1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.73
|+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.75
|-2
|Matt Reid
|No.100
|-4
|Marc Polmans
|No.123
|+15
|James Duckworth
|No.218
|+1
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.220
|-10
Ash Barty remains the highest-ranked Aussie woman in the WTA doubles rankings, which like the singles rankings will not be updated until after the completion of the Madrid Open.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.17
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.53
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.63
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.72
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.110
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.117
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.123
|0
|Alison Bai
|No.173
|0
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.178
|0
