Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the world's top 200 and moves to No.10 among Aussie men in the latest rankings.

Australia, 3 May 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the Australian top 10. The 25-year-old overtakes Aleksandar Vukic in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, improving nine places to world No.200 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Italy last week.

Kokkinakis has built an 11-6 win-loss record on tour since travelling overseas in March, helping him improve more than 40 places in the rankings over the past two months.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.24 +1 John Millman No.42 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.56 0 Jordan Thompson No.61 0 Alexei Popyrin No.76 +1 James Duckworth No.101 0 Christopher O’Connell No.128 0 Marc Polmans No.147 +1 Alex Bolt No.193 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.200 +9

Women’s singles

Ash Barty remains on top of the WTA Tour singles rankings, which are not being updated this week due to the two-week Madrid Open tournament currently in progress.

Barty is through to the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament, where she will face reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek for the first time.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.78 0 Astra Sharma No.119 0 Sam Stosur No.125 0 Maddison Inglis No.132 0 Lizette Cabrera No.146 0 Priscilla Hon No.159 0 Storm Sanders No.166 0 Arina Rodionova No.168 0 Ellen Perez No.237 0

Men’s doubles

Marc Polmans teamed with Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky to win an ATP Challenger title in the Czech Republic last week, helping him jump 15 spots in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

It is the 24-year-old Polmans’ first doubles title since October 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.34 0 Max Purcell No.46 -1 Alex de Minaur No.65 +1 Matthew Ebden No.73 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.75 -2 Matt Reid No.100 -4 Marc Polmans No.123 +15 James Duckworth No.218 +1 Scott Puodziunas No.220 -10

Women’s doubles

Ash Barty remains the highest-ranked Aussie woman in the WTA doubles rankings, which like the singles rankings will not be updated until after the completion of the Madrid Open.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.47 0 Sam Stosur No.53 0 Storm Sanders No.63 0 Arina Rodionova No.72 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.110 0 Monique Adamczak No.117 0 Astra Sharma No.123 0 Alison Bai No.173 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.178 0

