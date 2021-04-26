After winning her 11th career WTA singles title, Ash Barty has consolidated her position as world No.1.

Australia, 26 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

After winning her third singles title of the season in Stuttgart, Barty now has an 1865-point lead over No.2-ranked Naomi Osaka.

Barty is spending her 73rd week on top of the WTA rankings, which places her ninth of the list of all-time longest-serving No.1s.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.78 -1 Astra Sharma No.119 +1 Sam Stosur No.125 +1 Maddison Inglis No.132 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.146 0 Priscilla Hon No.159 0 Storm Sanders No.166 0 Arina Rodionova No.168 0 Ellen Perez No.237 0

Men’s singles

Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves two spots to world No.77 after advancing to the second round in Belgrade last week.

John Millman is back inside the world’s top 40, improving three places after also reaching the second round in Belgrade.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 0 John Millman No.40 +3 Nick Kyrgios No.56 -1 Jordan Thompson No.61 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.77 +2 James Duckworth No.101 0 Christopher O’Connell No.128 0 Marc Polmans No.148 0 Alex Bolt No.189 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.199 0

Women’s doubles

Ash Barty has improved six places in the latest WTA doubles rankings. After winning her 12th career WTA doubles title in Stuttgart, the 25-year-old returns to the world’s top 20.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.17 +6 Ellen Perez No.47 +2 Sam Stosur No.53 -1 Storm Sanders No.63 0 Arina Rodionova No.72 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.110 +1 Monique Adamczak No.117 -12 Astra Sharma No.123 +2 Alison Bai No.173 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.178 0

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.34 0 Max Purcell No.45 -1 Alex de Minaur No.66 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.73 -1 Matthew Ebden No.75 0 Matt Reid No.96 0 Marc Polmans No.138 -5 Scott Puodziunas No.210 -1 James Duckworth No.219 0

