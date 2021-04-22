World No.1 Ash Barty has made a winning return on European red clay at a WTA 500 tournament in Germany.

Stuttgart, Germany, 22 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

STUTTGART, GERMANY

Ash Barty has made a smooth return to European red clay, defeating the dangerous Laura Siegemund at a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

Siegemund is a former champion at the event and was a Roland Garros quarterfinalist last year, however Barty showed her class in a 6-0 7-5 victory.

“I felt like I had to really find some good stuff … even though at times it was a little bit scrappy,” Barty said.

Into the quarterfinals 👊 In her @PorscheTennis debut, @ashbarty secures the win over the 🇩🇪 Siegemund 6-0, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/tR5DHIkeR2 — wta (@WTA) April 21, 2021

Barty now plays either sixth seed Karolina Pliskova or fellow former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

“Whoever I play next, either way, I’ll come out here and try and bring the match on my terms – but do it with a smile on my face again,” Barty said.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty d Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-0 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty v TBC

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v [2] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Alex de Minaur has set-up a third-round showdown with No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.

The 22-year-old Aussie scored a 7-6(3) 6-2 win against Kazahkstan’s Alexander Bublik in second-round action.

Fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson’s tournament is over though, with sixth seed Pablo Carreno Busta proving too strong in their clash.

Aussies in action – Barcelona

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-6(3) 6-2

[6] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 6-0

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Horia Tecau (ROU)

BELGRADE, SERBIA

John Millman and John-Patrick Smith are through to the doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade, combining to defeat Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets.

Millman and Alexei Popyrin both play their second-round singles matches tonight.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[7] John Millman (AUS) v [LL] Taro Daniel (JPN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)