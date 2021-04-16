More than 50 players competed at the 24th staging of the Australian Tennis Championships, a key initiative in Tennis Australia's Diversity and Inclusion national pathway.

Melbourne, Australia , 16 April 2021 | Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley was on hand for the presentations of the 2021 Australian Tennis Championships at Melbourne Park today.

More than 50 players competed across four categories including

Players with an Intellectual Disability (II-1), Players with Down Syndrome (II-2), Players with Autism (II-3), and for the first time Players who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

“It was a great honour to be able to present our champions and finalists their trophies at the 2021 Australian Tennis Championships,” Tiley said.

“It has been a fantastic event, with more than 50 competitors travelling from around Australia to compete here at Melbourne Park.

“Tennis is one of the most inclusive sports in the world, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide opportunities for all members of our community to play, compete and thrive in tennis,” Tiley continued.

Sport Inclusion CEO Robyn Smith added, ”Events such as the Australian Tennis Championships are an opportunity to showcase the ability of the players, and not just focus on their disability, but what show what our players are capable of achieving.”

Kelly Wren (NSW) claimed her 23rd consecutive national title in the II-1 category with a 6-2 6-3 win over Queenslander Breanna Tunny, “It feels amazing, I’ve had a great career, and to win 23 consecutive titles is a fantastic achievement for me. I remember my first event, it was at Melbourne Park, and I just enjoyed it so much I thought I’d come back to play again, and I’ve continued to keep playing. Everyone has been so supportive and I’m very thankful for the opportunities I’ve had in tennis.”

2021 Australian Tennis Championship final results

Intellectual Impairment – II-1 Champions

Men’s: Archie Graham (Qld) def. Mitchell James (Qld) 6-4 6-2

Women’s: Kelly Wren (NSW) def. Breanna Tunny (Qld) 6-2 6-3

Men’s Division 2: Harry Mezger (Vic) def. William Caldwell (Vic) 6-3 6-3

Junior PWII Open’s event: Luke Barker (Qld) def. Declan Hobley (Qld) 6-1 6-0

Down Syndrome – II-2 Champions

Men’s: Timothy Gould (Qld) def. Timothy Walsh (NSW) 6-0 6-1

Women’s: Olivia Sayers (Vic) def. Jane Hopkins (Qld) 6-3 4-3 Ret.

Autism – II-3 Champion

Open: Nicholas Young (Qld) def. William Druve (Qld) 6-0 6-0

Deaf Hard of Hearing Champions

Open: John Lui (NSW) def. Ashlee Narker (NSW) 6-2 6-0

Juniors: Ashlee Narker (NSW) def. Ryder Smith (Vic) 6-0 6-0

The Australian Tennis Championships ran from 13-16 April at Melbourne Park.

2021 marks the 24th staging of the event, a key initiative in Tennis Australia’s Diversity and Inclusion national pathway.

The tournament was held in conjunction with Sport Inclusion Australia, Deaf Sports Australia, Special Olympics Australia and the Victorian State Government.

