Ellen Perez has extended her winning streak to six matches on the doubles court, reaching a WTA semifinal in Mexico.

Monterrey, Mexico, 19 March 2021 | Leigh Rogers

MONTERREY, MEXICO

Australian Ellen Perez is through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey.

A week after combining with compatriot Astra Sharma to win her second career WTA doubles title, the 25-year-old Perez has teamed up with Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena.

The fourth-seeded duo scored a straight-sets win over Polish combination Paula Kania-Chodun and Katarzyna Piter today. It sets up a semifinal showdown with No.2 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Asia Muhammad.

Aussies in action – Monterrey

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) d Paula Kania-Chodun (POL)/Katarzyna Piter (POL) 7-6(4) 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) v [2] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Asia Muhammad (USA)

ACAPULCO, MEXICO

The winning run of Australian qualifiers Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has ended at an ATP 500 tournament in Apaculco.

The Aussie duo, who won three matches this week to advance to the quarterfinals, tested top seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina. However, the US Open 2019 finalists fought back to record a 5-7 6-2 [10-8] victory.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) d [Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 5-7 6-2 [10-8]