Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma defeat the top seeds in the final to claim the Guadalajara doubles title.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 14 March 2021 | Vivienne Christie

Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma have combined to win a first WTA doubles title together in Guadalajara.

The Australians defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos 6-4 6-4 to claim victory at the WTA 250 tournament in Mexico.

It is a second WTA doubles title for each Australian player.

Perez lifted the 2019 Strasbourg trophy with Daria Gavrilova while Sharma was victorious at Bogota in 2019 alongside Zoe Hives.

Perez and Sharma, both 25, took one hour and nine minutes to record their finals victory over Krawczyk and Olmos, the tournament’s top seeds, in Mexico.

Adding to a successful week in Guadalajara, Sharma also qualified and went on to reach the singles quarterfinal.

What a pleasure to play with this legend @astrasharma https://t.co/bUJWyulA40 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) March 14, 2021

Results:

Women’s doubles, final

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d [1] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/ Giuliana Olmos (MEX) 6-4 6-4