Australian Alexei Popyrin loses a close three-set battle in Dubai, while injury forces Matt Ebden to retire during his second-round match.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , 17 March 2021 | Leigh Rogers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Alexei Popyrin fired 18 aces and lost serve only once in his second-round match at an ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, but it wasn’t enough to overcome world No.22 Karen Khachanov.

The eighth-seeded Russian recorded a 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) victory in a two-hour, 16-minute battle to end Popyrin’s six-match winning streak.

Matt Ebden lasted only 26 minutes in his match against fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut before retiring with a right thigh injury. The world No.11 Spaniard was ahead 4-1 at the time.

The results leave Australia with no representatives left in the Dubai men’s singles draw.

Popyrin now turns his attention to next week’s ATP 1000 event in Miami, while Ebden has entered an ATP Challenger in Lugano.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) d Matthew Ebden (AUS) 4-1 ret.

[8] Karen Khachanov (RUS) d [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4 3-6 7-6(4)

Men’s doubles, first round

Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Henri Kontinen (FIN) 6-7(7) 7-6(4) [10-6]

ACAPULCO, MEXICO

Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith have continued their winning run at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

The Aussie combination scored their third win of the tournament, defeating German brothers Alexander and Mischa Zverev in straight sets.

The qualifiers now face top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [WC] Alexander Zverev (GER)/Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)