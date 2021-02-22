Maddison Inglis and Storm Sanders have sealed main draw spots at the Adelaide International with impressive qualifying wins against higher-ranked opponents today.

Adelaide, Australia, 22 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Several Australian women are enjoying impressive runs at this week’s Adelaide International.

Maddison Inglis has qualified at a WTA tournament for the first time in her career after recording a 4-6 6-2 6-1 victory against world No.85 Christina McHale at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre today.

It is the 23-year-old Australian’s third career top-100 win and first at tour-level.

Storm Sanders has continued her giant-killing run too. After scoring her biggest win in seven years yesterday, the 26-year-old Australian wildcard secured her place in the main draw with a 6-2 6-3 victory against world No.118 Caty McNally.

It was another confident performance from Sanders, who advanced to a first Grand Slam semifinal in mixed doubles at last week’s Australian Open. The world No.292 recorded victory in 75 minutes.

It is the third time Sanders has qualified for a tour-level tournament and the first time at WTA 500 level. It is also her sixth career win against a top 120-ranked opponent – and the first time she has achieved this feat in consecutive matches.

Astra Sharma and Ellen Perez had hoped to also advance to the main draw, but both lost in the final qualifying round today.

Sanders now faces fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round of the main draw. Inglis will also play another Aussie, drawn against Sam Stosur.

Meanwhile, eighth seed Wang Qiang, who is coached by Australia’s Pat Cash, knocked out Queensland teen Olivia Gadecki in main draw action.

The world No.35 from China recorded a 6-4 6-3 victory against the Australian wildcard.

Gadecki showed impressive fight to claw back from a 1-5 deficit in the opening set. But ultimately Wang, who has been ranked as high as No.12, showed her experience in the 81-minute opening-round match.

Adelaide International – Aussies in action

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[8] Wang Qiang (CHN) d [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Women’s singles qualifying, final round

[12] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [3] Christina McHale (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-1

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) d [9] Caty McNally (USA) 6-2 6-3

[4] Madison Brengle (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[6] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) d [11] Astra Sharma (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-1

Women’s doubles, first round

Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Storm Sanders 6-4 2-6 [10-3]

Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS) 6-1 6-1