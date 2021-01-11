Australian players shine on day two of Australian Open 2021 qualifying, with several advancing to the second round.

11 January 2021 | Leigh Rogers

It has been a promising start for Aussie players on day two of Australian Open 2021 qualifying, with Tristan Schoolkate and Andrew Harris both advancing to the second round in men’s singles action in Doha.

SCHOOLKATE SCORES WIN

Tristan Schoolkate might be the lowest-ranked player in the men’s singles qualifying draw – but the 19-year-old wildcard is proving he can compete with the world’s best.

The world No.839-ranked Schoolkate recorded an impressive 7-6(1) 6-4 win against Argentine Guido Andreozzi in the opening round. It is the Western Australian’s first Grand Slam-level victory.

“I am the lowest-ranked guy here, so for me it was just go out there and go swinging,” said Schoolkate after defeating the world No.166-ranked Andreozzi.

“I’m really happy to be through … It would be absolutely unreal (to qualify), I’m one step closer.”

HARRIS MOVES ON

Andrew Harris continued the winning run for Australian men, posting a hard-fought 6-4 5-7 6-3 victory against Belgium’s Ruben Bemelmans.

“It was pretty tough conditions so I don’t think I played amazing, but I just competed really hard,” said the No.232-ranked Harris.

“I just battled every point. It got pretty physical, so I’m really happy to come away with the win.”

Losing a tight second set tested Harris’ resolve, but he stepped up to close out victory after two hours and 30 minutes on court.

“I changed my tactics and started going after it a bit more, being more aggressive and conserving some energy. I felt that made me feel better too,” Harris said of how he approached the deciding set.

“I just took it one service game at a time and got there in the end.”

TOUGH FOR AUSSIE WOMEN

No Australian women have featured on the day two winners’ list so far.

Ivana Popovic started strongly against 30th seed Lesia Tsurenko as first-round action continued in Dubai, but ultimately proved no match against the former world No.23. The Ukrainian’s experience proved telling as she closed out a 2-6 6-2 6-2 victory against the 20-year-old Australian wildcard.

Storm Sanders, Alexandra Bozovic and Abbie Myers also lost to seeded opponents.

Australian Open 2021 qualifying – day two results

Men’s singles, first round – Doha

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 7-6(1) 6-4

Andrew Harris (AUS) d Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-4 5-7 6-3

Women’s singles, first round – Dubai

[1] Kaja Juvan (SLO) d [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-2

[3] Greet Minnen (BEL) d [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) 6-3 6-4

[25] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) d [WC] Abbie Myers (AUS) 6-2 6-3

[30] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) d [WC] Ivana Popovic (AUS) 2-6 6-2 6-2