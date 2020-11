Can an Australian player win the ATP Fan Favourite Awards in 2020? Voting is now open and several Aussie players are in contention.

Melbourne, Australia, 23 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

Voting is now open for the ATP 2020 Awards – and several Australian players are in contention in the Fan Favourite category.

ATP Fan Favourite Award – singles

– Alex de Minaur

– John Millman

– Nick Kyrgios

– Jordan Thompson

ATP Fan Favourite Award – team

– John Peers (AUS) and Michael Venus (NZL)

– Luke Saville (AUS) and Max Purcell (AUS)

– Alex de Minaur (AUS) and Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Fans have until 11 December to submit their Fan Favourite Award votes.

> VOTE HERE